Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update leak reveals all free Polychromes & Encrypted Master Tapes

A new Zenless Zone Zero leak has revealed all the free Polychromes, Encrypted Master Tapes, and Master Tapes players can get in the 1.1 update.

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update is rumored to go live in August, and several leaks have already revealed details about Qingyi and Jane Doe. Aside from the release of two new S-rank characters, Seth Lowell, a new A-rank character is rumored to be joining them.

With three units on the horizon and Zhu Yuan’s banner now live, many players will need to begin saving up their Polychromes. This is especially true if you wish to add the members of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team to your account.

Fortunately, a recent ZZZ leak has discovered that Proxies can get their hands on plenty of free Polychromes and Encrypted Master Tapes.

According to a leak posted on the Zenless Zone Zero leaks Reddit page, free-to-play players can expect to get their hands on 9,910 free Polychromes. The leaker also notes that an additional 15 Encrypted Master Tapes and 15 Master Tapes will be earnable as well.

This brings the grand total up to 76 free pulls, depending on the Tapes you wish to purchase. The majority of the Polychromes are acquired through the Daily Activities and Shiyu Defense: Conflict Node.

If you happen to have the battle pass and Inter-Knot Membership, you’ll gain access to a whopping 15,075 Polychromes. Combine this with the additional 15 Encrypted Master Tapes/Master Tapes, and you’ll have 108 pulls – more than enough for a guaranteed S-rank character.

Be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 hub to get the latest information on the characters you’ll be able to pull. You can also gain more free Polychromes by heading over to our ZZZ codes page.