Zenless Zone Zero: How to get free 100 pulls

Zenless Zone Zero is giving out 100 free pulls and 80 free Boopons and here is how you can get your hands on it.

The 100 free pulls are divided into x1600 Polychrome, x70 Master Tape, and x10 Encrypted Master Tape. However, in true gacha game fashion, you won’t be able to claim the promised rewards when you start Zenless Zone Zero.

Instead, you’ll have to spend some time with the game and grind for a handful of hours after stepping into the shoes of the Proxy. There’s a slew of events planned for Zenless Zone Zero and players can play along with them to claim the free pulls.

How to get free 100 pulls

You’ll have to participate in a variety of events to get 100 free pulls in, and here’s a breakdown of every event and the rewards you can get from them:

Pre-registration event

Rewards: x20 Master Tapes

You can only get the pre-registration rewards if you pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero. Sadly, pre-registration is closed now as the game has officially been released. If you did pre-register you will get the rewards automatically in your mail.

Cunning Generosity event (July 4 – August 13)

HoYoverse

Rewards: x10 Master Tapes

To get the ten Master Tapes offered with this event, you will have to finish the Prologue and get access to the Events tab.

New City Visitor’s passport (July 4 – August 13)

HoYoverse

Rewards: x10 Encrypted Master Tapes

This is a seven-day login event that will reward you with a tape each day you login to Zenless Zone Zero.

Sixth Street Giveaway (July 11 – August 13)

HoYoverse

Rewards: x10 Encrypted Master Tapes

Log in to the game anytime before the event ends to get these rewards.

Road to Proxy Greatness

HoYoverse

Rewards: x40 Master Tape, x1600 Polychrome

This event will net you the most number of rewards which can be done by raising your Inter-Knot level. Here’s a breakdown of each Inter-Knot level and the rewards they offer:

Level 5: x10 Master Tape

x10 Master Tape Level 15: x10 Master Tape

x10 Master Tape Level 20: x10 Master Tape

x10 Master Tape Level 25: x10 Master Tape

x10 Master Tape Level 30: x1600 Polychrome

How To Get All 80 Boopons In ZZZ

Similar to the free pulls, you can acquire Boopons by participating in events. Here are the events you need to take part in:

Pre-registration event

Rewards: x5 Boopons

Pre-registering for Zenless Zone Zero will give you five Boopons and twenty Master Tapes.

Road to Proxy Greatness

Rewards: x65 Boopons

Progressing your Inter-Knot level will get you Boopons, here’s how many each Level gives you:

Level 5: x10 Boopon

x10 Boopon Level 15: x10 Boopon

x10 Boopon Level 20: x15 Boopon

x15 Boopon Level 25: x10 Boopon

x10 Boopon Level 30: x20 Boopon

“En-Nah” Into Your Lap (July 24 – August 13)

HoYoverse

Rewards: x10 Boopons

This is a seven-day login event which will net you ten Boopons as the event progresses.

All Zenless Zone Zero events and their rewards

If the above information might be too overwhelming for you. Here’s a table listing each event, their duration, and the rewards you can claim from them.

Event Duration Reward Pre-registration Ended on July 4 x20 Master Tapes, x5 Boopons Cunning Generosity July 4 – August 13 x10 Master Tapes New City Visitor’s Passport July 4 – August 13 x10 Encrypted Master Tapes Sixth Street Giveaway July 11 – August 13 x10 Encrypted Master Tapes Road to Proxy Greatness Permanent x40 Master Tape, x65 Boopon, x1600 Polychrome “En-Nah” Into Your Lap July 24 – August 13 x10 Boopon

Now you know how to get the 100 free pulls and 800 Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to claim the Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops as well before they expire. You can also check out how to reroll in ZZZ if you’re not familiar with its mechanics.