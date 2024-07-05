Best Ellen Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Ellen is a powerful S-rank Ice Attack unit in Zenless Zone Zero. Here is a detailed guide for the unit featuring her best W-Engine, team comp, Drive Discs, and more.

The first limited banner unit in Zenless Zone Zero hails from the Victoria Housekeeping faction in New Eridu. Ellen is a strong Ice DPS unit that’s great for both free-to-play players and heavy spenders.

If you’re wondering whether you should spend your Polychrome right at the first banner, you can do so without worrying too much. Ellen will carry you through the early game and stand her ground once you hit the mid-to-end game.

If you pull for Ellen and are unsure about how to get her combat-ready, we have you covered.

Ellen abilities in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse Ellen’s Ultimate is one of her most valuable skills in Zenless Zone Zero.

Basic Attack

Basic Attack: Saw Teeth Trimming Unleashes up to 3 attacks, dealing Physical DMG. Press repeatedly or hold Basic ATK during the 3rd attack to extend the skill duration.

Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming While Flash Freeze is in effect, press Basic Attack to activate: Launch up to 3 attacks at enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Each attack consumes 1 Flash Freeze Charge. Press repeatedly or hold Basic Attack during the 3rd attack to extend the skill duration.



Dodge

Dodge – Vortex Press Dodge to activate: A rapid dash dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. When Perfect Dodge is triggered, Ellen gains the Quick Charge effect, reducing the charge time of Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, lasting up to 5 seconds or until it triggers.

Dash- Roaming Hunt Hold or double-press Dodge to activate: Enter the Roaming state, allowing dashing movement. In the Roaming state, drag the joystick to control Ellen’s direction, and release to stop. Ellen is invulnerable for a brief time after activation.

Dash Attack- Arctic Ambush While in the Roaming state, press Basic Attack to activate: Deliver a spinning slash to enemies before opening her scissors for a Swift Scissors strike, dealing Ice DMG. Gain 1 point of Flash Freeze Charge when the Swift Scissors strike hits. While in the Roaming state, hold Basic Attack to activate: Perform a spinning slash against the enemy, then pull apart the scissors to unleash a Charged Scissors strike, dealing massive Ice DMG. Gain 3 points of Flash Freeze Charge when the Charged Scissors strike hits. If the enemy is Frozen, it always triggers Shatter. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while charging the skill, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Flash Freeze When Ellen has Flash Freeze Charges, the Flash Freeze effect is activated. Once Flash Freeze activates, Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks expend Flash Freeze Charges dealing massive Ice DMG. Ellen can have up to a maximum of 6 Flash Freeze Charges.

Dash Attack- Monstrous Wave Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate: Launches a dashing slash attack at enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dash Attack- Cold Snap While Flash Freeze is active, press Basic Attack during dodge to activate: Launches a dashing slash attack at enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Consumes 1 Flash Freeze Charge.

Dodge Counter- Reef Rock Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate: Rapidly move through enemies with open scissors for a cutting strike, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.



Assist

Quick Assist- Shark Sentinel When the character on the field is knocked back, press Assist to activate. Speedily move through the enemy with open scissors for a cutting strike, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. When the character on the field is launched, drag the joystick and press Assist to activate. Enter the Roaming state, enabling dashing movement. While roaming, use the joystick to change directions and release to stop. Character is invulnerable briefly when triggering the skill. Upon triggering a Quick Assist, Ellen gains the Quick Charge effect, shortening the charging time of Dash Attack – Arctic Ambush, lasting up to 5s or until it triggers once.

Defensive Assist- Wavefront Impact When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow up- Shark Cruiser Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Charge and slash enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Repeatedly press or hold Basic Attack during the attack to extend the duration of the skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Special Attack- Drift Press Special Attack to activate: Use a quick tail sweep attack in front, dealing Ice DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack- Tail Swipe With enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate: Perform a forceful tail whip attack that deals massive Ice DMG. Gain 1 Flash Freeze Charge upon striking an enemy. After executing the move, you can directly follow up with the 3rd-hit of a Basic Attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

EX Special Attack- Sharknami After activating EX Special Attack: Tail Swipe, with enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate: Unleash a series of powerful slashes forward, dealing massive Ice DMG. Gain 1 Flash Freeze Charge upon hitting an enemy. After executing the move, you can directly follow up with the 3rd-hit of a Basic Attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Chain Attack

Chain Attack- Avalanche When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate: Crash down from above and unleash an ice storm, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate- Endless Winter When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate: Crash down from above and unleash an ice storm before a powerful scissor strike, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Core Skill

Core Passive- Sharp Toothed When Ellen launches a Charged Scissors strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, or consumes a Flash Freeze Charge to activate Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming, the skill’s CRIT DMG is increased by 50%.

Additional Ability: Rising Storm When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Ellen deals Ice DMG, subsequent Ice DMG increases by 3% for 10s. This effect can stack up to 10 times, and repeated triggers reset the duration.



Core Skill Enhancements

A CRIT Rate increases by 4.8% Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1

B Base ATK increases by 25 Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1

C CRIT Rate increases by 4.8% Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1

D Base ATK increases by 25 Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1

E CRIT Rate increases by 4.8% Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1

F Base ATK increases by 25 Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed Skill Lv. +1



Mindscape Cinema

HoYoverse Ellen’s Mindscape Cinema is worth investing in Zenless Zone Zero.

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Ellen:

Level 1- Glacial Omen: Upon hitting an enemy with a Swift Scissors strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to 3. Upon hitting an enemy with a Charged Scissors strike, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges is increased to 6. For each Flash Freeze Charge consumed, Ellen’s CRIT Rate is increased by 2% for 15s, stacking up to 6 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

Upon hitting an enemy with a Swift Scissors strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges are increased to 3. Upon hitting an enemy with a Charged Scissors strike, the obtained Flash Freeze Charges is increased to 6. For each Flash Freeze Charge consumed, Ellen’s CRIT Rate is increased by 2% for 15s, stacking up to 6 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately. Level 2- Arctic Ocean Predator: The 3rd hit of Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming can be directly followed up with EX Special Attack: Sharknami. When using an EX Special Attack, each Flash Freeze Charge increases the current attack’s CRIT DMG by 20%, up to a maximum of 60%.

The 3rd hit of Basic Attack: Flash Freeze Trimming can be directly followed up with EX Special Attack: Sharknami. When using an EX Special Attack, each Flash Freeze Charge increases the current attack’s CRIT DMG by 20%, up to a maximum of 60%. Level 3- Overtime Intolerant: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2.

Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2. Level 4- Endless Hoarfrost : Whenever a squad member Freezes or Stuns an enemy, Ellen gains 6 Flash Freeze Charges and the Quick Charge effect, and recovers 4 Energy. The Energy recovery effect can trigger once per 10s.

: Whenever a squad member Freezes or Stuns an enemy, Ellen gains 6 Flash Freeze Charges and the Quick Charge effect, and recovers 4 Energy. The Energy recovery effect can trigger once per 10s. Level 5- Adequate Sleep: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2.

Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2. Level 6- The Feast Begins: When Ellen uses an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or gains Quick Charge, her PEN Ratio increases by 20% for 6s. She also gains 1 stack of The Feast Begins, up to a maximum of 3 stacks. With 3 stacks of The Feast Begins, using a Charged Scissors strike during Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush consumes all stacks, increasing the DMG of the current attack by 250%.

Best W-Engines for Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero

Deep Sea Visitor

HoYoverse Deep Sea Visitor is the best W-Engine for Ellen.

The best W-Engine for Ellen is the S-rank Deep Sea Visitor. The W-Engine is specific to characters who have Attack Specialty and it increases the Ice DMG of the wearer by 25%. When an enemy is hit by a Basic ATK, the wearer has their Crit Rate increased by 10%.

When the wearer performs a Dash Attack, their Crit Rate is further enhanced by 10%. The duration of both these effects is calculated separately.

Ellen is a character who specializes in Ice Attacks making the Deep Sea Visitor a signature W-Engine for her.

Street Superstar

HoYoverse Street Superstar is a decent substitute for Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero.

This A-Rank W-Engine is a decent substitute for Ellen. This W-Engine creates 1 stack of Charge whenever a squad member uses a Chain Attack. This effect can stack up to 3 times. Upon unleashing the Ultimate ability, all stacks are consumed with the wearer’s skill DMG enhanced by 15% for 3 stacks.

This is more of an all-purpose W-Engine and can be used until you get access to Deep Sea Visitor.

Best Drive Disc for Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse Polar Metal is the best Drive Disc for Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero.

The best Drive Disc for Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero is Polar Metal. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set piece Set Bonus 2-pc Bonus Increases Ice DMG by 10% 4-pc Bonus Increases the DMG of Basic ATK and Dash ATK by 20%. When a Squad mate uses Freeze or Shatter, this effect is further enhanced by 20%.

In addition to Polar Metal, you can use Woodpecker Electro for the final two spots. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set piece Set Bonus 2-pc Bonus Increases CRIT Rate by 8%.

Thus, with this Drive Disc combination. Ellen gains massive damage as well as Crit Rate which provides consistency.

Ellen promotion and skill-enhancement materials

Promotion

With Ellen being an Attack unit in Zenless Zone Zero, you will need Basic Offense Certification Seal, Advanced Offense Certification Seal, and Pioneer’s Certification Seal. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Skill Enhancement Materials

Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Freeze Chip, Advanced Freeze Chip, Specialized Freeze Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Ferocious Grip, and Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Ferocious Grip x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60

Ellen pros and cons in Zenless Zone Zero

The pros and cons of Ellen are as follows:

Pros Cons Performs exceptionally well on Ice teams Lacks any resistance and gets interrupted during combos Dodge attack allows her to move swiftly Performs exceptionally well in Ice teams

Best Ellen team comp in Zenless Zone Zero

Lycaon and Soukaku are the best units to pair alongside Ellen in Zenless Zone Zero.

Ellen performs best in an Ice team comp. The best units to pair alongside her are Lycaon and Soukaku. In this team, Soukaku is the support who will protect Ellen through well-timed parries and also recover Energy through Chain Attacks.

Lycaon is the Stun specialist in this team who can stagger enemies and deal damage to them. He also opens up opportunities for Ellen to deal with damage without the fear of being interrupted. Finally, you can use the Butler Bangboo with Ellen’s team.

While Soukaku is easy to get, Lycaon is not since he is an S-rank unit. In that case, you can go for Anby in place of Lycaon who is a lot easier to get and can slot in the Stun role within the team.

Zenless Zone Zero Ellen trailer

On July 3, 2024, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Ellen on their YouTube channel. If you did not catch it yet, you can do so from the link provided below:

If you’re looking to play Zenless Zone Zero, check out our guide on system requirements. For more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards.