YouTuber beats Armored Core 6 without weapons in an insane run

Armored Core 6 can be difficult at the best of times but one YouTuber has pushed that difficulty to its absolute limit. In a feat equal parts impressive and psychotic, ZeroLenny has beaten the game without using any armaments.

Armored Core 6 released just days ago on August 25 and the game has already surpassed most other FromSoftware titles to become their second-biggest PC launch.

Players are already calling it one of FromSoftware’s hardest games although some experts disagree with the statement. Difficulty can be subjective and regardless of opinions on the matter, Armored Core 6 has frustrated some to the point of smashing their own controllers.

So, with a game this potentially rage-inducing, just how did YouTuber ZeroLenny make it through a run without using weapons while keeping his controller attached? He broke it down in a video that showed his journey from start to finish but be wary, it does contain spoilers.

ZeroLenny’s run limited him to only using punches, kicks, and the occasional Assault Armor burst and it very nearly didn’t get off the ground. In the first mission, the player is automatically equipped with a weapon loadout but he got around this by ramming enemies with assault boosts.

Yes, this madman rammed the game’s first boss to death. After this, he was able to drop all of his weapons so he could rely on punches and eventually boost kicks. The massive stagger damage from the unarmed melee attacks made quick work of most minor enemies and even certain bosses like Balteus and the Seas Spider.

Eventually, Zero Lenny was able to maximize his damage output by equipping quad legs which offer greater kick damage than any of Armored Core 6’s four leg types. These carried him into the late game where he was able to dispatch a number of tough bosses and enemy Armored Cores.

In the end, ZeroLenny did in fact manage to roll credits on Armored Core 6 despite his severe, self-imposed limitations. “Would I recommend this run? No, not really. It’s just kind of boring,” he said wrapping up the video.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Armored Core 6 deliberately lets you equip and fire 4 weapons at once. We recommend using them.

After watching the video, we couldn’t really recommend the run either. It looks agonizing, although some of that agony is punctuated by tremendous highs and partial hilarity.

If you are looking to do a no-weapon run of Armored Core 6 despite his warning, ZeroLenny’s video is a great resource to get the fundamentals down. For a more traditional playthrough, Dexerto has heaps of guides to go over.

