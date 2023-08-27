Armored Core 6 has gamers smashing their controllers

New FromSoftware release Armored Core 6 makes players rage over its difficulty, and for one player the boss fights were just too hard – and they ended up smashing their controller to pieces.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has finally been released, 10 years after its predecessor. The mech-pilot game merges traditional Armored Core elements with Dark Souls-esque mechanics to create a challenging gaming experience.

Players who are new to FromSofware games have been complaining about how hard the game is, with some unable to beat the first boss.

But even veteran fans of the Armored Core franchise have been struggling with some of the bosses in the game. In typical FromSoftware fashion, this had led to some pretty spectacular rage quits, for both new and returning players.

Armored Core 6 Player quits and disintegrates controller

One player voiced his thoughts on Armored Core 6’s difficulty on Twitter, sharing his experience of the Chapter 1 boss.

In the tweet sourced by IronPineapple a content creator in the FromSoft community, another player called Armored Core 6 a “stupid f**king game.”

They claimed that FromSoftware games are a “waste of money to get stuck on chapter 1.” In a follow-up tweet, the complaining user showed followers a picture of his controller after his last Armored Core 6 gaming sessions. The controller is completely smashed.

Despite veteran fans struggling with the early-game bosses as well, this is nothing new to FromSoftware fans. One user replied to the tweet “I’ve played enough FromSoftware games that rage quitting isn’t a thing anymore. It’s just ‘I’ll try that again later’ lol.”

The rage-inducing early Armored Core 6 helicopter boss has quickly gained notoriety for making players destroy their controllers and quit the game. Loyal fans have started branding it the “filter” boss, filtering out those who aren’t good enough to continue, similar to Margit in Elden Ring.