Armored Core 6 players already think it’s harder than Dark Souls

Seeing as it’s a From Software title, people aren’t surprised that Armored Core 6 is a challenging game. However, many weren’t prepared for just how hard it would be, with some players claiming it’s even more difficult than Dark Souls.

In the years following its release, saying something is “harder than Dark Souls” or using the Souls series as a benchmark for difficulty has become a bit of a meme within the gaming space. With how influential the Souls games are, it’s no surprise that they constantly get mentioned regarding difficulty.

However, seeing as Armored Core 6 is from the very same developer and is in and of itself a tough game, the comparison is an apt one.

Between new players getting stuck on the very first boss in the game and Balteus, the first true challenge for players, besting players before they even get through Chapter 1, many longtime FromSoft fans are claiming that Armored Core 6 is harder than Dark Souls.

Armored Core 6’s early boss fights stump players

With so many people simultaneously being fans of From Software’s work while having never played an Armored Core game, most people couldn’t tell just how challenging this game would be before they got into it.

Was it going to be a cakewalk? Would it be impossible without deep knowledge of the game’s complex systems and deep customization? While the answers to those questions vary from person to person, most lean toward the latter.

Where games like Elden Ring or Dark Souls started with relatively easy bosses and a bit of time for players to stretch their legs and get used to the games’ worlds, Armored Core 6’s first boss throws players right into the fire.

Fans of the game who took down the boss easily have called it the “Noob Filter,” hitting new players with a mix of encouragement and playful teasing. Some players claimed it was easy, while others thought it felt harder than Dark Souls games.

“I’m new to the series but already I feel the souls games are so much easier in comparison. 10/10 tutorial boss even when it took me about ~10 tries to complete. I can’t wait to get my s*** kicked in by later bosses.” said one redditor.

Meanwhile, Balteus has also become a massive topic of discussion amongst players as one of the first huge challenges in the game. Even those who were series vets claimed that this boss gave them some trouble.

People in the replies claimed it took them anywhere from 10 to 40 tries to best this boss, with some claiming that it took them literal hours to get past this encounter despite it being in the game’s very first chapter.

YouTuber Elvis the Alien chimed in, claiming that the fight took him a while. “He kicked my ass for hours. Super sick fight, though.”

Meanwhile, Washington Post journalist Gene Park recounted his experience with taking on Balteus and going through the steps of how he managed to take it down.

Ultimately, it’s impossible to say whether or not Armored Core 6 is harder than Dark Souls. The two games are incredibly different, with their challenges presenting themselves in very different ways.

However, the fact that some players have run into much more difficulty with this game than during their time with the Souls games speaks volumes about how difficult it is.