XDefiant’s Team Deathmatch finally gets official release date

XDefiant is looking to bring even more of what people love about Call of Duty with the addition of Team Deathmatch coming to the game in the near future.

While the game had much of the same systems and mechanics as Activision’s popular series, it was missing one typical game mode that people are used to seeing in titles like this. As a result, it became a much-requested addition.

However, that is changing after the devs have announced that Team Deathmatch is coming to XDefiant on June 21.

The announcement was made on the game’s official X account, where their caption reads: “What has two words, no objectives, and has been a frequent community request for many moons?”

Team Deathmatch is a staple of the Call of Duty series, pitting players against each other with no other goal than to kill more of their opponents than their opponents can kill of their team.

It has been something that XDefiant fans have been asking for since the game first released in May, and now they can be excited to jump into the mode soon.

The response from the community is excitement, as one user responds to the announcement, calling it a “Massive W.”

Even fans of the objective-based modes are excited, as one XDefiant fan says: “Exciting! This will make gun grinding more fun without having to worry to much on objective.”

This announcement comes soon after the first reveal of the game’s Season 1, which looks to add even more on July 2.

It’s a big moment as XDefiant continues to grow to lure in as much as of that Call of Duty playerbase as possible. Bringing in an iconic mode like Team Deathmatch is a sure way to do just that.