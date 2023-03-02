Wo Long Fallen Dynasty stats explained: How to plan your best build

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty uses a simple yet elaborate system that could give players a headache when it comes to investing upgrade points into their build – so let’s run through the game’s main stats and see what you should prioritize in Wo Long.

Just like in any other major Souls game such as Elden Ring, your build will determine a large number of factors such as how strong you are, how resilient you are, which elements you’re resistant to, and much more.

Finding and spending Genuine Qi will be the way to upgrade the Five Phases that the game promotes so heavily, and each phase focuses on a different area of your characteristics.

Article continues after ad

So without further ado, let’s run through Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s five elements to see what they do and what you should focus on.

Contents

Team Ninja

Best stats to level up in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Across the five virtues in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, leveling up each one is always guaranteed to give you more health, with Wood Phase offering the most considerable health boost, along with increases to two stats and various other buffs and tiny nerfs.

Not only that, but Fire Phase is the main source for increasing your overall power levels for your weapons and earning more Spirit for attacking.

Players will predominantly spend their upgrade points on these two areas, but let’s show you why the other phases are well worth considering.

Article continues after ad

Wood Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you want a lot of HP to be able to contend with tough bosses, then Wood Phase is most definitely going to be one of the main virtues you will need to pay particular attention to in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Not only that, but you become quite well-rounded in terms of your overall defense and tolerances, and some of the game’s best Wizardry abilities can be found in the Wood Phase tier too.

Increases max HP

Increases Spirit Defense

Increases Spell Duration

Increases Wood Affinity

Increases Earth Resistance

Decreases Metal Resistance

Fire Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Fire Phase is best for those players who want a lot of points in their attacking stats to dish out more damage. If you’ve nailed the game’s deflection system and have some strong armor, then it only makes sense to optimize your damage output and quickly earn as much Spirit as possible during a battle.

Article continues after ad

Investing in Fire Phase will also reduce the cost of Martial Arts skills, which are great to use at the end of a combo, and the powerful Flame Weapon Wizardry skill requires 12 virtue points to be accessible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Increases HP

Increases Spirit Gain Rate for Attacking

Decreases Spirit Consumption Rate for Martial Arts

Increases Fire Affinity

Increases Metal Resistance

Decreases Water Resistance

Team Ninja

Earth Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long’s Earth Phase is best used for its ability to decrease your overall Max Equipment Weight, and this has a lot of significance. The heavier the armor you wear and your selected equipment as a whole, the more your mobility and Spirit will suffer – so try to keep this low.

Additionally, another huge benefit to investing in Earth Phase is that it will make deflecting even more beneficial for you. Given that many bosses, such as Zhang Liang, require a ton of patience and deflecting to take down, this could be an area worth keeping an eye on.

Article continues after ad

Increases HP

Increases Spirit Gain Rate for Deflecting

Increases Max Equipment Weight

Increases Earth Affinity

Increases Water Resistance

Decreases Wood Resistance

Metal Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

While Metal Phase is quite possibly the least-effective phase of the five, depending on your playstyle, it does have some top qualities such as the ability to reduce the cost of Wizardry spells. If using them more frequently is your game, then it would be wise to raise this virtue as soon as you can.

Also, the Metal Phase will also help you to maintain your accumulated Spirit levels and stop them from plummeting so quickly, allowing you to store a bit of Spirit to launch stronger attacks at the right moment.

Increases HP

Increases Spirit Stability

Decreases Spirit Consumption Rate for Wizardry Spells

Increases Metal Affinity

Increases Wood Resistance

Decreases Fire Resistance

Water Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Outside of fierce combat, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does place a certain amount of emphasis on stealth, and Water Phase will allow you to sneak up on enemies with a lot more stealth and finesse. As an added bonus, if you level up this area quite quickly, then you’ll have access to the Unseeable Form Wizardry ability that temporarily makes you invisible – an invaluable asset.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, if you find yourself someone with less confidence in your deflecting and need to absorb a few hits, then you lose less Spirit for doing so if you upgrade the Water Phase.

Increases HP

Increases Stealth

Decreases Spirit Consumption Rate for Deflect

Increases Water Affinity

Increases Fire Resistance

Decreases Earth Resistance

You should have a lot of knowledge about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s various phases now and have a better idea of which stats you should concentrate on upgrading. For more on the game, we have some extra guides down below for you to check out:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements | Will Wo Long Fallen Dynasty be on Steam Deck? | Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op multiplayer?