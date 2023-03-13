WWE 2K23 Achievements & Trophies list

WWE 2K23 has a very populated Trophies & Achievements list with a ton of optional goals for dedicated fans to overcome. So we’ve whipped up a handy guide showing you every Achievement and Trophy in 2K’s 2023 wrestling game.

Achievements and Trophies have always been extra content for those willing to put in the time and effort. These digital acknowledgments have been around for a long time now, and WWE 2K23 has served up quite a sizable list.

From getting to try out WWE 2K23’s new WarGames match to having to overcome the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on Legend difficulty, there is a myriad of difficult endeavors to conquer, and we’ll walk you through each and every one of them with our in-depth guide.

2K Games

All WWE 2K23: All Trophies & Achievements

Here’s a full list of all the Trophies and Achievements you can unlock in WWE 2K23.

All Trophies Earned: Earn all trophies (PlayStation Exclusive).

Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode. You Can’t See Me!: Defeat “Super” Cena.

Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode. Battle of Rivals: Choose a rival’s Action from the Rivalry Menu in Universe Mode (Classic or Superstar Mode).

Choose your Outcome in a rivalry and win the finale match at a PLE in Universe (Superstar Mode). Breathe Easy: Win a match without completely exhausting your stamina meter (Play Mode vs AI).

Use a Dirty Move Payback in a normal 1-on-1 match without getting disqualified (Play Mode vs AI). Faction Wars Champion: Win 100 Faction Wars Matches in MyFACTION.

Win a Limited Time Briefcase in MyFACTION. Loyalty Confirmed: Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.

Win a match in MyFACTION. A Promising Start: Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.

Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION. A Good Start: Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.

Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION. Daily Progress: Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.

Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION. Champion For A Day: Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.

Win 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION. Beginner’s Luck: Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.

The Lock – Call out WWE Management. Stole the Show: The Lock – Steal the NXT UK Championship and Heritage Cup.

The Lock – Compete in the Apex Tournament. Leader of the Pack: The Lock – “Lock” in your faction choices.

The Lock – Complete The Lock MyRISE story. Business Just Picked Up: The Lock – Join The Hurt Business.

The Lock – Join Evolution. Honorary Uce: The Lock – Convince Roman Reigns to join your faction.

The Legacy – Make a choice during a Main Event Match. A Briefcase Built for Two: The Legacy – Win the Tag Team MITB Briefcase.

The Legacy – Complete The Legacy MyRISE story. Unbreakable Bond: The Legacy – Stay loyal to your tag team partner.

The Legacy – Betray your tag team partner. Smack to the Future: The Legacy – Embrace the future.

The Legacy – Confront the past. Fit for a Queen: The Legacy – Win the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Complete both The Lock and The Legacy MyRISE stories. Fatal 4-Way: Completed a 4 Brand Season in MyGM.

Booked all possible match types during a single season of MyGM. Pump Up the Slam: Earn 10 different Slammies in MyGM.

Win a Season With Each Brand in MyGM. On Top of the Mountain(s): Finish First in Ratings After 3 Full Seasons in MyGM.

Use Random to create a Head Item, Body, and Attire Color for a custom Superstar. Here Comes the BOOM!: Create a custom entrance with custom Pyro.

Now that you know how to go about claiming all the WWE 2K23 Achievements and Trophies, take a look at some of our other guides for the game:

