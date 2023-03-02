Best Wizardry abilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is comprised of many different gameplay elements and Wizardry abilities will go a long way to helping you in your quest to conquer Wo Long.

If you’ve never heard of the Souls genre, it’s hard. If you’ve never heard of Team Ninja, they make very hard games such as the Nioh series. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the company’s latest battle of attrition for players – to the surprise of no one, it’s also hard.

Taxing gameplay and a myriad of varied and vicious bosses that stop at nothing to end you will make up the majority of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, so you need to make sure you’re well-equipped.

As well as using the best weapons and wearing the best armor, you also need to consider Wizardry abilities when you’re playing the game too. If you’re a bit lost and need some guidance, then we have the beat Wizardry skills you need to purchase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty best Wizardry skills

We should preface all of this first of all by saying that while Wizardry abilities can go a long way to aiding you in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, they’re not always essential, especially against bosses.

So we’ve picked out the absolute essential Wizardry abilities that you should be using in the game with our choices concentrating on increasing your attack output against enemies, exploiting the elemental status of foes, and methods to protect you more in combat.

Best Wood Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Spirit Fervor: Grants you and your allies a positive effect that increases Spirit gain when attacking.

Grants you and your allies a positive effect that increases Spirit gain when attacking. Lightning Weapon: For a certain period of time, enchants your current melee weapon with Lightning.

For a certain period of time, enchants your current melee weapon with Lightning. Focus Zone: Generates an area in which allies inside it deal additional damage to enemies.

Best Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Amplify Damage: For a certain period of time, increases both the damage you deal to enemies and receive from them.

For a certain period of time, increases both the damage you deal to enemies and receive from them. Flame Weapon: For a certain period of time, enchants your melee weapon with Flame.

For a certain period of time, enchants your melee weapon with Flame. Scorch Spinner: Shoots a stream of fire from both hands, engulfing nearby enemies in flames.

Best Earth Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Enhanced Defense: For a certain period of time, you receive less damage from enemies and will not flinch except from some powerful attacks.

For a certain period of time, you receive less damage from enemies and will not flinch except from some powerful attacks. Rock Toughness: Reduces Spirit damage received from enemy attacks, and grants a single-use effect that prevents your Morale Rank from decreasing when you are dealt a Critical Blow by an enemy.

Reduces Spirit damage received from enemy attacks, and grants a single-use effect that prevents your Morale Rank from decreasing when you are dealt a Critical Blow by an enemy. Illusionary Shell: For a certain period of time, creates an invisible shield around you that absorbs a certain amount of damage.

Best Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Calamity Bolts: Releases curse bolts to the front. Enemies hit will deal less damage for a certain period of time.

Releases curse bolts to the front. Enemies hit will deal less damage for a certain period of time. Life Wither: Releases a curse bolt to the front. Enemies hit will receive more damage for a certain period of time.

Best Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Cloud Stance: For a certain period of time, reduces consumption of Spirit when deflecting.

For a certain period of time, reduces consumption of Spirit when deflecting. Unseeable Form: For a certain period of time, turns your body invisible and undetectable by enemies.

For a certain period of time, turns your body invisible and undetectable by enemies. Ice Weapon: For a certain period of time, enchants your current melee weapon with Ice.

These will go a long way to ensuring your success in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more guides on the game, check out some of our other guides down below:

