Weird West: release date, trailer, platforms

Devolver Digital and Wolfeye Studios’ upcoming Weird West blends RPG gameplay with a nightmare version of the Western genre. If you’re ready to learn more about this creep-fest, we’ve got the gameplay trailer and release date as well as which platforms the game is launching on.

Whether you’re looking to creep through houses to pickpocket a sleeping guard or roll into town with your guns blazing, Weird West gives players the freedom to make their own paths and stories.

From Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby, two former employees of Arkane Studios, this new take on the American Frontier mixes together the retro feeling of games like Fallout 1 & 2 with the immersive sim style of Dishonored to make something totally new.

Weird West release date

Weird West was originally set for a Fall 2021 release date, but the game’s first gameplay trailer came with news of a small delay.

We know now that the oddball twin-stick shooter is set for release on January 11, 2022.

Weird West gameplay trailer

The gameplay trailer shows off how Wolfeye Studios blends their aforementioned inspirations together to make something completely unique. The visuals may be familiar, but the gameplay promises to deliver an all-new experience.

All of the borrowed ideas are spiced up to another level with the inclusion of a few occult details — like the ability to transform into a Werewolf to take down the hordes of enemies that you’ll find throughout the land.

Weird West platforms

Weird West will launch simultaneously on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Additionally, the game will be a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass.

As with most PS4 titles, it will also be backward compatible on the PS5, meaning anyone with a modern PlayStation console will be able to dive in and experience the madness for themselves.

That’s everything we know about Weird West so far!

