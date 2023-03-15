Warzone 2 devs improve match pacing on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah

Infinity Ward and the other Warzone 2 development teams committed to improving match pacing in Season 2 Reloaded and into Season 3.

Most battle royales use a similar formula. Players land, loot, and the lobby dwindles before a few remaining players fight in a final circle. Keeping players entertained in matches’ early and later stages is easy. However, only the best battle royale experiences master everything in between.

Warzone 2 community members have been critical of the game’s pacing problems. Infinity Ward responded and improved movement speed while plating, made it easier to buy teammates and loadouts, and supplied the Gulag with more viable weapons to respawn with.

Every change helped intensify the less engaging stages of a WZ2 match, and the developers plan on implementing more changes to help improve match flow.

Warzone 2 pacing balancing in Season 2 Reloaded

Activision Season 2 Reloaded improved the match pacing on Ashika Island.

The developers revealed their mindset behind pacing changes in the Season 2 Reloaded blog post.

“As a team, we are focused on two core areas of the pacing of Battle Royale. The combat engagements in the mid-game, and the regain opportunities in the late game.”

In Season 2 Reloaded, the fourth circle will have a guaranteed Restock Public Event, which refills every looted chest. This change makes it easier for players to loot and return to the match after respawning.

More ground loot supply boxes, Resurgence supply boxes, and additional ammo caches are scheduled to be added in future updates.

As for Ashika Island, Infinity Ward made the first circle “approximately 20% larger and more likely to be on land.” The Resurgence Countdown has been adjusted to make it easier for players to complete a team wipe, and buy stations are better spread around the map.

We will provide an update when the developers share more pacing changes.