Pokemon Go: All biomes explained

Philip Trahan
pokemon go beachNiantic

Pokemon Go has introduced dedicated biomes for different areas, but how exactly do they work in the mobile game? Let’s go over everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s biomes and what they do.

Pokemon Go recently announced the Rediscover Kanto event, which added all new biomes to the mobile game.

Instead of a static background displaying when a trainer encounters a Pokemon, the scenery will reflect whatever environment the player is at in the real world.

However, there’s a bit more to biomes than just the surface-level display changes, so let’s go over everything included with biomes and how they affect Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go: What are biomes?

Simply put, biomes are changes to the scenery in Pokemon Go that reflect a trainer’s real-world surroundings and may also determine which Pokemon spawn in a given location.

For example, Water-type Pokemon may spawn more at the beach, while Bug and Grass-types may appear more commonly in a forest.

On the catch screen, biomes can also vary their appearance based on the season. In spring, trainers may see more cherry blossom trees in forested areas, or the grass may turn more yellow in autumn.

pokemon go venusaur forest headerNiantic

Pokemon Go: Every biome released

So far, there are only four officially confirmed biomes released in Pokemon Go, with each boasting a distinct appearance from the rest. Here is a list of every current biome in Pokemon Go:

  • Forest
  • Beach
  • Mountain
  • City

It seems that fans can also look forward to more biomes in the future or variations on existing biomes, thanks to screenshots shared by developer Niantic.

Some of these unreleased biomes include a lakeside biome, a grassy plains biome, and some type of park with trees biome.

We will update this section as more biomes are officially confirmed.

Pokemon Go: Biome wild spawns

As of the Rediscover Kanto event, Pokemon from Generation 1 are known to appear more in biomes.

For example, Sandshrew, Clefairy, and Zubat appear more frequently in mountain biomes, while Squirtle, Psyduck, and Seel appear more at the beach.

In the future, specific Pokemon may only spawn in specific biomes, such as Wiglett only spawning in the beach biome.

It’s unclear if this will continue after the Rediscover Kanto event ends on Thursday, May 9, 2024, or if they will be replaced by Pokemon from other Generations depending on the event.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s biome features and what it does. For more game content, check the guides below:

