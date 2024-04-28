GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans debate the worst Gym test in Gen 9

Philip Trahan
Grusha, a male gym leader that uses Icy-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet carried on the new trend of Gym Leaders giving tests before a battle, but some fans feel that certain tests are far worse than others.

The Pokemon series decided to shake up the traditional Gym formula in Generation 7, and this trend has carried on through to Scarlet & Violet.

Instead of having trainers standing around waiting to battle with the Gym Leader acting as the final hurdle, now players have to complete different tests before they can earn their badge.

Unfortunately, not all Gym tests are created equal according to the Pokemon community, and Scarlet & Violet trainers sparked a debate on which Gym test is the worst of the bunch.

On the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, a fan started the discussion by calling out the Alfornada Gym’s Emotional Spectrum Practice test.

For those who haven’t played the game, the Alfornada Gym test is essentially a game of Simon Says, with trainers and their Pokemon pressing a button to mimic the emotion Dendra asks for.

“In concept, Simon Says could’ve been a fun thing to do… But it’s just so painfully easy/slow, might as well have the game do it for you…” said one trainer.

While many agreed Alfornada is the worst of the bunch, others disagreed and pointed to the Cortondo Gym test and its infamous Olive Roll minigame. “I mean, at least I’m not kicking a janky bean around an obstacle course,” argued one player.

There were also plenty of fans who were tired of Gym tests altogether and wanted to go back to the older style of Gyms, which acted as a maze with trainer battles spread throughout.

While Gyms have certainly changed quite a bit as of Generation 9, longtime fans can still expect a Gym Leader to await them at the end.

