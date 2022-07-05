GamingGaming

Octordle answers today: Daily Octordle hints for today’s game (July 5)

Guessing the daily Octordle answers can be a bit tricky, so if you’re wondering what the answers for today’s game are, we’ve got you covered with some hints and clues for July 5.

If you find games like Wordle, Dordle, or even Quordle to be too easy for you, Octordle will put your skills to the ultimate test. This Wordle-inspired word-guessing game tasks you with guessing eight five-letter words in only 13 attempts on a daily basis.

Because of this, playing Octordle can be a bit challenging and time-consuming at times, so if you’re wondering what the answers for July 5, 2022, are, we’ve got you covered.

Octordle is eight times harder when compared to Wordle.

Hints and clues for today’s Octordle (July 5)

If you’re having a hard time guessing today’s Octordle answers for game #162, keep reading for all the hints and clues to help make your guesses that little bit easier.

First Word

  • Starts with G and ends with O.
  • Has two vowels.
  • Refers to doing something with great energy.

Second Word

  • Starts with V and ends with T.
  • Hase two vowels.
  • To clamber over something.

Third Word

  • Starts with B and ends with M.
  • The letter S is in the middle.
  • Refers to a human chest.

Fourth Word

  • Starts with S and ends with C.
  • Has two vowels.
  • A type of spice.

Fifth Word

  • Starts with S and ends with E.
  • The letter O is in the middle.
  • Where the land meets the sea.

Sixth Word

  • Starts with B and ends with L.
  • Has two vowels.
  • A type of plant used in cooking.

Seventh Word

  • Starts with C and ends with E.
  • Has two vowels.
  • Another word for pursue.

Eighth Word

  • Starts with G.
  • The letter M is in the middle.
  • A creature from the fantasy genre.

What are today’s Octordle answers? (July 5)

In case you’re still struggling with the words, here are the answers to today’s Octordle: Gusto, Vault, Bosom, Sumac, Shore Basil, Chase, and Golem.

Did you find figuring out today’s answers too easy, or did it have you scratching your head while guessing? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Octordle clues and answers.

Previous Octordle answers archive

Here is the entire Octordle words list from some of the previous weeks having all the daily answers:

Date Octordle answers
July 4, 2022 RADII, ARISE, LEAVE, BUXON, MANOR, CREEP, ROBOT, NOMAD
July 3, 2022 POUTY, SCRUM, SURER, LIVID, TRITE, RISER, WALTZ, GUILE
July 2, 2022 DANCE, GAMUT, BATCH, DREAM, CHUMP, SPAWN, BANJO, FROWN
July 1, 2022 EVOKE, JUICY, LYRIC, SMEAR, LARGE, SWELL, AGAPE, WATER
June 30, 2022 MOURN, ARSON, SLIDE, ODDLY, MAIZE, SETUP, SWEEP, WAFER
June 29, 2022 ELECT, GUEST, TEDDY, TUTOR, POUCH, BRUNT, VENUE, AUNTY
June 28, 2022 RAVEN, WOKEN, CURIO, MOTOR, FLARE, WHICH, SPELL, TRYST
June 27, 2022 HORSE, LOYAL, STAIN, OCEAN, TRITE, LOATH, WOKEN, AGONY
June 26, 2022 OTTER, LIMIT, CRUST, APART, LEACH, ALIBI, OFFER, GRAPE
June 25, 2022 FLASK, SLYLY, BEGAN, WORDY, GIVEN, FLOUT, COACH, SNARL
June 24, 2022 STACK, PADDY, BOUND, APPLE, RAISE, MORON, STASH, CLOVE
June 23, 2022 HUSSY, BUSED, DAUNT, MOUND, ANKLE, DEIGN, UNFIT, DROOP
June 22, 2022 FRITZ, BRAVE, FEVER, CIGAR, BLURB, WISPY, HAVEN, MODEL
June 21, 2022 HUMAN, BLAME, BLAST, STUNG, DECAL, WELCH, BEEFY, AMEND
June 20, 2022 EMBED, LOAMY, LOFTY, RALLY, EAGLE, COLOR, LYRIC, SLEET
June 19, 2022 GLEAN, MERCY, NOTCH, EMPTY, PAINT, SPILT, QUAIL, ALPHA
June 18, 2022 OVERT, TORCH, OUNCE, SCUBA, IDEAL, LOOSE, RACER, ELITE
June 17, 2022 GAUNT, SMOKY, LUMPY, MAFIA, GROWL, FLAME, SIEGE, TESTY
June 16, 2022 DIARY, ULTRA, VOILA, SCORE, DELAY, WIDER, CEDAR, TAKER
June 15, 2022 SOOTY, SLIME, CURLY, AWARD, DIODE, LEGGY, GUILD, SWORD
June 14, 2022 CASTE, DRAMA, DWELL, SHAKE, SKULK, ROGUE, WHARF, VISTA
June 13, 2022 STRIP, COVET, MIMIC, CLAIM, GRAVE, CRONE, WEIGH, TITLE
June 12, 2022 GHOST, CLIMB, DROOL, BETEL, EATER, BRICK, TONAL, WREST
June 11, 2022 BALER, TRADE, GROUT, KRILL, MOODY, DETER, ABBOT, CHINA
June 10, 2022 POPPY, CRIME, SOAPY, FORAY, CHESS, DRILL, STUCK, FLOOD
June 9, 2022 SHANK, RAJAH, PIXIE, COBRA, DUTCH, QUALM, PUBIC, ROVER
June 8, 2022 CLONE, YEAST, BANAL, DRUNK, WREAK, EQUAL, NERDY, CHAIR
June 7, 2022 GECKO, WHELP, TIMID, ENNUI, AUNTY, SOUTH, TERRA, GAMUT
June 6, 2022 JUROR, GRUEL, ORDER, RATTY, BRAID, MATCH, HOTEL, SEVER.
June 5, 2022 MERRY, FLOCK, TRADE, SUMAC, NOTCH, THREE, THIEF, ASIDE
June 4, 2022 SCOPE, BLOKE, ROACH, BONGO, QUERY, BORAX, UPPER, CLOTH
June 3, 2022 PERKY, BRINE, SWEAR, ETHIC, WAGER, IDLER, PAGAN, BURNT
June 2, 2022 LATHE, DITTO, EQUIP, RIPEN, UNDID, SNOOP, VOUCH, SLEEK
June 1, 2022 KNIFE, WINCH, DERBY, FOLLY, OCTET, ABOUT, EXILE, MURKY
Frequently asked Octordle questions

What is Octordle?

Similar to the likes of Wordle and Quordle, Octordle is also a word guessing game but way more difficult. Here you have to guess eight five-letter words in a total of 13 attempts.

How to play Octordle?

To play Octordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

  • Go to the Octordle official website.
  • Click on the Daily challenge option.
  • That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Octordle words.

Tips and tricks to play Octordle

The basic approach towards guessing daily words in Octordle is similar to that of the other word-guessing games. Here are some important points that you should remember to make things easier for you:

  • Use words having a lot of vowels.
  • Start with commonly used words.
  • Keep an eye on the color hints shown on the grid and guess accordingly.

That’s all for today’s daily Octordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring the games like Wordle.

