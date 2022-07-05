Octordle answers today: Daily Octordle hints for today’s game (July 5)

Sourav Banik . 13 hours ago

Guessing the daily Octordle answers can be a bit tricky, so if you’re wondering what the answers for today’s game are, we’ve got you covered with some hints and clues for July 5.

If you find games like Wordle, Dordle, or even Quordle to be too easy for you, Octordle will put your skills to the ultimate test. This Wordle-inspired word-guessing game tasks you with guessing eight five-letter words in only 13 attempts on a daily basis.

Because of this, playing Octordle can be a bit challenging and time-consuming at times, so if you’re wondering what the answers for July 5, 2022, are, we’ve got you covered.

Octordle Octordle is eight times harder when compared to Wordle.

Hints and clues for today’s Octordle (July 5)

If you’re having a hard time guessing today’s Octordle answers for game #162, keep reading for all the hints and clues to help make your guesses that little bit easier.

First Word

Starts with G and ends with O .

. Has two vowels.

Refers to doing something with great energy.

Second Word

Starts with V and ends with T.

Hase two vowels .

. To clamber over something.

Third Word

Starts with B and ends with M.

The letter S is in the middle.

Refers to a human chest.

Fourth Word

Starts with S and ends with C.

Has two vowels .

. A type of spice.

Fifth Word

Starts with S and ends with E.

The letter O is in the middle.

Where the land meets the sea.

Sixth Word

Starts with B and ends with L.

Has two vowels .

. A type of plant used in cooking.

Seventh Word

Starts with C and ends with E.

Has two vowels .

. Another word for pursue.

Eighth Word

Starts with G.

The letter M is in the middle.

A creature from the fantasy genre.

What are today’s Octordle answers? (July 5)

In case you’re still struggling with the words, here are the answers to today’s Octordle: Gusto, Vault, Bosom, Sumac, Shore Basil, Chase, and Golem.

Did you find figuring out today’s answers too easy, or did it have you scratching your head while guessing? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Octordle clues and answers.

Previous Octordle answers archive

Here is the entire Octordle words list from some of the previous weeks having all the daily answers:

Octordle There are some tricks to easily guess answers in Octordle.

Frequently asked Octordle questions

What is Octordle?

Similar to the likes of Wordle and Quordle, Octordle is also a word guessing game but way more difficult. Here you have to guess eight five-letter words in a total of 13 attempts.

How to play Octordle?

To play Octordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

Go to the Octordle official website.

Click on the Daily challenge option.

challenge option. That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Octordle words.

Tips and tricks to play Octordle

The basic approach towards guessing daily words in Octordle is similar to that of the other word-guessing games. Here are some important points that you should remember to make things easier for you:

Use words having a lot of vowels.

Start with commonly used words.

Keep an eye on the color hints shown on the grid and guess accordingly.

That’s all for today’s daily Octordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring the games like Wordle.