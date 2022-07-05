Octordle answers today: Daily Octordle hints for today’s game (July 5)

Guessing the daily Octordle answers can be a bit tricky, so if you’re wondering what the answers for today’s game are, we’ve got you covered with some hints and clues for July 5.
If you find games like Wordle, Dordle, or even Quordle to be too easy for you, Octordle will put your skills to the ultimate test. This Wordle-inspired word-guessing game tasks you with guessing eight five-letter words in only 13 attempts on a daily basis.
Because of this, playing Octordle can be a bit challenging and time-consuming at times, so if you’re wondering what the answers for July 5, 2022, are, we’ve got you covered.
Contents
- Hints and clues for today’s Octordle
- What are today’s Octordle answers?
- Previous Octordle answers archive
- Frequently asked questions
Hints and clues for today’s Octordle (July 5)
If you’re having a hard time guessing today’s Octordle answers for game #162, keep reading for all the hints and clues to help make your guesses that little bit easier.
First Word
- Starts with G and ends with O.
- Has two vowels.
- Refers to doing something with great energy.
Second Word
- Starts with V and ends with T.
- Hase two vowels.
- To clamber over something.
Third Word
- Starts with B and ends with M.
- The letter S is in the middle.
- Refers to a human chest.
Fourth Word
- Starts with S and ends with C.
- Has two vowels.
- A type of spice.
Fifth Word
- Starts with S and ends with E.
- The letter O is in the middle.
- Where the land meets the sea.
Sixth Word
- Starts with B and ends with L.
- Has two vowels.
- A type of plant used in cooking.
Seventh Word
- Starts with C and ends with E.
- Has two vowels.
- Another word for pursue.
Eighth Word
- Starts with G.
- The letter M is in the middle.
- A creature from the fantasy genre.
What are today’s Octordle answers? (July 5)
In case you’re still struggling with the words, here are the answers to today’s Octordle: Gusto, Vault, Bosom, Sumac, Shore Basil, Chase, and Golem.
Did you find figuring out today’s answers too easy, or did it have you scratching your head while guessing? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Octordle clues and answers.
Previous Octordle answers archive
Here is the entire Octordle words list from some of the previous weeks having all the daily answers:
|Date
|Octordle answers
|July 4, 2022
|RADII, ARISE, LEAVE, BUXON, MANOR, CREEP, ROBOT, NOMAD
|July 3, 2022
|POUTY, SCRUM, SURER, LIVID, TRITE, RISER, WALTZ, GUILE
|July 2, 2022
|DANCE, GAMUT, BATCH, DREAM, CHUMP, SPAWN, BANJO, FROWN
|July 1, 2022
|EVOKE, JUICY, LYRIC, SMEAR, LARGE, SWELL, AGAPE, WATER
|June 30, 2022
|MOURN, ARSON, SLIDE, ODDLY, MAIZE, SETUP, SWEEP, WAFER
|June 29, 2022
|ELECT, GUEST, TEDDY, TUTOR, POUCH, BRUNT, VENUE, AUNTY
|June 28, 2022
|RAVEN, WOKEN, CURIO, MOTOR, FLARE, WHICH, SPELL, TRYST
|June 27, 2022
|HORSE, LOYAL, STAIN, OCEAN, TRITE, LOATH, WOKEN, AGONY
|June 26, 2022
|OTTER, LIMIT, CRUST, APART, LEACH, ALIBI, OFFER, GRAPE
|June 25, 2022
|FLASK, SLYLY, BEGAN, WORDY, GIVEN, FLOUT, COACH, SNARL
|June 24, 2022
|STACK, PADDY, BOUND, APPLE, RAISE, MORON, STASH, CLOVE
|June 23, 2022
|HUSSY, BUSED, DAUNT, MOUND, ANKLE, DEIGN, UNFIT, DROOP
|June 22, 2022
|FRITZ, BRAVE, FEVER, CIGAR, BLURB, WISPY, HAVEN, MODEL
|June 21, 2022
|HUMAN, BLAME, BLAST, STUNG, DECAL, WELCH, BEEFY, AMEND
|June 20, 2022
|EMBED, LOAMY, LOFTY, RALLY, EAGLE, COLOR, LYRIC, SLEET
|June 19, 2022
|GLEAN, MERCY, NOTCH, EMPTY, PAINT, SPILT, QUAIL, ALPHA
|June 18, 2022
|OVERT, TORCH, OUNCE, SCUBA, IDEAL, LOOSE, RACER, ELITE
|June 17, 2022
|GAUNT, SMOKY, LUMPY, MAFIA, GROWL, FLAME, SIEGE, TESTY
|June 16, 2022
|DIARY, ULTRA, VOILA, SCORE, DELAY, WIDER, CEDAR, TAKER
|June 15, 2022
|SOOTY, SLIME, CURLY, AWARD, DIODE, LEGGY, GUILD, SWORD
|June 14, 2022
|CASTE, DRAMA, DWELL, SHAKE, SKULK, ROGUE, WHARF, VISTA
|June 13, 2022
|STRIP, COVET, MIMIC, CLAIM, GRAVE, CRONE, WEIGH, TITLE
|June 12, 2022
|GHOST, CLIMB, DROOL, BETEL, EATER, BRICK, TONAL, WREST
|June 11, 2022
|BALER, TRADE, GROUT, KRILL, MOODY, DETER, ABBOT, CHINA
|June 10, 2022
|POPPY, CRIME, SOAPY, FORAY, CHESS, DRILL, STUCK, FLOOD
|June 9, 2022
|SHANK, RAJAH, PIXIE, COBRA, DUTCH, QUALM, PUBIC, ROVER
|June 8, 2022
|CLONE, YEAST, BANAL, DRUNK, WREAK, EQUAL, NERDY, CHAIR
|June 7, 2022
|GECKO, WHELP, TIMID, ENNUI, AUNTY, SOUTH, TERRA, GAMUT
|June 6, 2022
|JUROR, GRUEL, ORDER, RATTY, BRAID, MATCH, HOTEL, SEVER.
|June 5, 2022
|MERRY, FLOCK, TRADE, SUMAC, NOTCH, THREE, THIEF, ASIDE
|June 4, 2022
|SCOPE, BLOKE, ROACH, BONGO, QUERY, BORAX, UPPER, CLOTH
|June 3, 2022
|PERKY, BRINE, SWEAR, ETHIC, WAGER, IDLER, PAGAN, BURNT
|June 2, 2022
|LATHE, DITTO, EQUIP, RIPEN, UNDID, SNOOP, VOUCH, SLEEK
|June 1, 2022
|KNIFE, WINCH, DERBY, FOLLY, OCTET, ABOUT, EXILE, MURKY
Frequently asked Octordle questions
What is Octordle?
Similar to the likes of Wordle and Quordle, Octordle is also a word guessing game but way more difficult. Here you have to guess eight five-letter words in a total of 13 attempts.
How to play Octordle?
To play Octordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:
- Go to the Octordle official website.
- Click on the Daily challenge option.
- That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Octordle words.
Tips and tricks to play Octordle
The basic approach towards guessing daily words in Octordle is similar to that of the other word-guessing games. Here are some important points that you should remember to make things easier for you:
- Use words having a lot of vowels.
- Start with commonly used words.
- Keep an eye on the color hints shown on the grid and guess accordingly.
That’s all for today’s daily Octordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring the games like Wordle.