FaZe Banks starts FaZe Clan “reboot” by kicking long-time members

FaZe Banks has started his FaZe Clan takeover by kicking long-term members of the organization and cutting down the number of creators to 14.

FaZe Clan members took to YouTube videos and Twitter/X platforms on April 27th to announce they were being “kicked” from the organization. The majority of these creators had been part of the organization for several years, some dating back to the clan’s inception.

As more content creators started announcing their departure from FaZe Clan, Banks addressed the situation on Twitter/X to provide clarity. He specifically addressed the removal of FaZe Blaze, who had been with the clan for almost a decade.

“One of FaZe’s biggest issues has been how separated everyone’s been in terms of vision, value, type of content, direction career is headed. And all I can really say is, we feel like it’s important to be very clear-cut about who’s actively representing the brand the way we want it to be represented.” explained Banks.

Banks gives more insight into the plans behind his decision to downsize FaZe Clan, his full statement can be read here.

Among the chaos, Banks made the first post to the official FaZe Clan Twitter/X account since March 4. This included a new digitized FaZe Clan logo as well as a short clip that represents the organization “deleting” old members.

Banks announced that FaZe Clan had slimmed down its vast collection of content creators. Shortly after posting the video on the official account, Banks revealed the 14 members who would comprise the organization’s remaining few.

“Adapt, Apex, Banks, Jev, Kaysan, Nick Mercs, Replays, Ronaldo, Rug, Scope, Swaff, Temperrr, Your Rage, Zooma. Everyone else is out. That is the roster.” said Banks.

After the original members of the organization took over following GameSquare’s acquisition of the company, FaZe Clan has entered a new era. FaZe Clan’s future remains unclear as Banks stays silent on plans after the creator exodus.

