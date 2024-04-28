Animal Crossing players can now visit an “insane” Fallout-themed island

Have you ever wondered what a Fallout-themed island would look like in Animal Crossing? Well, this player has managed to make it a reality.

Often, when we think about Animal Crossing, we generally imagine the creative and gorgeous-looking islands that many players have showcased throughout the years. After all, the game does offer plenty of customizations and terraforming tools to make one’s dream island.

However, not every island has to look cozy, as it all boils down to whatever the player prefers. And for this particular player, that’d be a Fallout-themed island resembling the game’s irradiated wastelands.

Right from the start of their TikTok clip, the player was able to showcase run-down buildings, broken streets, and irradiated water on the beach. You could also see abandoned cars and trash piles on the island.

It’s clear that a lot of effort was put into this island, as each building has various details and clutter to emphasize the post-apocalyptic vibes.

The player’s character wearing a fitting Vault Jumpsuit and encountering another survivor with a gas mask also gave the clip a nice additional touch. If you’re wondering how long this took to build, the creator mentioned 1,410 hours in the comments.

What’s more impressive, however, is that there were no mods used. So, you can imagine all the dedication that was put into this, whether that be collecting the furniture or customizing it. And considering how the island turned out, it’s safe to say all their effort paid off.

Viewers flocked to the comments to praise the player’s “insane” dedication, and some were eager to visit the Fallout-themed island themselves. Fortunately, that’s all possible since the player shared their code: DA-0419-5866-5722. If you love checking out other islands in Animal Crossing for inspiration and enjoy Fallout, this one is a must-visit.