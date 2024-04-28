GamingPokemon

Impressive “life-size” statue of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendary leaves trainers stunned

Philip Trahan
Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.The Pokemon Company

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan made an impressive statue of Chien-Pao and members of the community were wowed by the level of craftmanship.

Many members of the Pokemon fandom enjoy showing off their creativity, with many showcasing original pieces of art based on the Pokemon they love or interesting concept art for potential ideas.

One fan on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit took the time to share an impressive Chien-Pao statue made of different sculpting materials.

According to the OP, the statue is comprised of “carved rigid insulation foam and liquid foam acting as glue on the inside, and paper mache/acrylic paint on the outside.”

Fans in the comment praised the artist for the sheer size of the piece as well as the accuracy of the statue itself.

“That is really impressive and well done,” said one trainer. “I feel like I’m losing a chunk of my defense stat just looking at it!”

When asked how long the statue took, the artist said they worked on it “after work hours and on weekends” for around six or seven weeks.

The amount of time spent on the statue is clear, with details like Chien-Pao’s fangs, ice crystals, and coat pattern shining through in the final piece.

Whether it’s making adorable custom Pokemon plushies or showing off impressive statues, Pokemon fans continue to impress with their sheer creativity.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

