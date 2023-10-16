Is Topaz and Numby worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Topaz and Numby form a formidable pair in Honkai Star Rail who hails from the Path of Hunt. Here is a guide on whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Topaz and Numby is the first 5-star Fire Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail. She has already encapsulated fans with her lore, design, and style. However, she releases right after Jingliu‘s banner who is the best DPS unit in the game.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it is natural that fans are confused about whether they should get Jingliu, save for Huohuo, or pull Topaz and Numby. As it happens, there is a certain amount of discussion needed regarding Topaz and Numby.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Topaz and Numby are quite worth it in the game.

Should you pull for Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail?

Yes, Topaz and Numby are worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail. However, unlike other Hunt units who are outright DPS characters that directly attack enemies and deal massive damage, Topaz is a follow-up-oriented character.

Article continues after ad

This means Topaz’s damage is completely based on the follow-up that arrives from her pet Trotter, Numby. She will initially put a debuff on an enemy called Proof of Debt which increases follow-up damage from all sources.

Additionally, during Topaz’s ultimate, Numby will enter a Windfall state where it will gain CRIT DMG and a massive DMG multiplier. This state lasts for two turns. Therefore, it is safe to say that Topaz and Numby will not be a direct DPS.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead, Topaz and Numby will act like sub-DPS units that will function very similarly to how Himeko and Herta do. Even then, the damage output of Numby will be massive, which means you have nothing to worry about pulling a bad unit.

Even then, if you are still thinking about whether to pull for Jingliu or Topaz and Numby, we would recommend the former. Jingliu is a straightforward DPS that is easier to use and offers much more value. Topaz and Numby is a power unit, but the game lacks any support that can buff follow-up damage.

Article continues after ad

However, if you have planned to skip Jingliu, or if you are determined for Topaz and Numby, you can go for her.

Article continues after ad

This concludes all you need to know about Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends

Article continues after ad