Warner Bros Multiversus roster leaked: How does it compare to Smash Ultimate?

Warner Bros’ new Smash Bros-inspired fighting game ‘Multiversus’ had its roster leaked, and revealed which famous characters made it into the upcoming platform fighter. But how does it compare to Smash Ultimate?



Turning massive IPs into fighting games seems to be the newest trend among large entertainment companies.

October 2021 brought the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Nick’s attempt to create their version of Smash Bros, but with their cartoonish Nickelodeon flare.

Advertisement

New leaks have shown that entertainment giant Warner Bros is joining in on the fighting game frenzy, planning a similar style game with a star-studded roster.

Warner Bros Multiversus full roster

Multiversus’ roster leaked in October when a Reddit post revealing the game, some of its roster and numerous details about it was circulated on social media.

Since then, more information has come out through Smash Bros-pro HungryBox, who revealed a screenshot of the character select screen and some more characters that made the roster.

Read More: New World bug is literally stealing gold from players while logged out

Here are all the characters we know of that will make an appearance:

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Batman (DC Comics)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry)

Superman (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Rick (Rick & Morty)

Morty (Rick & Morty)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Mad Max (Mad Max)

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Finn (Adventure Time)

Jake (Adventure Time)

New character (Warner Bros)

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

LeBron James (Space Jam)

The new character is unnamed as of now, and is the only character that doesn’t come from an outside franchise in Multiversus.

Advertisement

LeBron James is rumored to be the first DLC character that will come to the game, representing the Space Jam franchise.

The original rumor also mentioned Harry Potter and Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter franchise could make an appearance, but nothing further substantiated that claim.

Overall, there are 19 roster slots so far for Warner Bros Multiversus. Compared to Smash Ultimate’s 82, that seems quite minuscule, but we are a long way away from Multiversus’ release date meaning more characters are likely to be confirmed.