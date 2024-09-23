Marvel Rivals reveals fan favorite mutant after months of speculation

NetEase Games have made a secret reveal of an upcoming character to Marvel Rivals who has been long speculated by fans and is a beloved mutant in the comics.

Marvel Rivals is just under three months away from its official release, and throughout its Alpha and Beta playtests, the game drew in comic book and PvP shooter fans. Around the same time, at Gamescom 2024, NetEase treated attendees to exclusive gameplay and unveiled two new characters, Captain America and Winter Soldier, who will be available at launch.

Article continues after ad

However, in the Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map trailer, fans noticed pink butterflies at the end, leading some to suspect that Psylocke will appear as a playable character in the future. That theory has now been confirmed by NetEase, who has formally unveiled the mutant as a new character to be introduced to Rivals.

In a Trivia event on Marvel Rivals’ official Discord server, fans were asked to participate and answer five questions on the new character, each of which was based on her skills and comic book background.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, after answering all five questions correctly, participants received a free GIF in their DMs with the character opening animation for Psylocke with the text: “Congratulations on completing this trivia, and let’s all welcome our new hero: Psylocke!”

Fans who were thrilled to learn their speculations come true turned in their excitement on social media. One said: “This is genuinely the best Psylocke design I’ve ever seen.”

Another wrote: “Looks like they based the design around the Demon Days run. Looks sick!” A third one commented: “They really leaned into the whole Ninja thing! I LOVE IT!!”

Article continues after ad

While the official move-set and abilities for Psylocke haven’t been revealed yet, the trivia confirmed that the mutant’s sword will play a major role in her attacking abilities in the game. However, we believe that the character will be best suited for the Duelist class rather than playing as a Strategist or Vanguard due to her teleportation powers and quick movement skills in the Marvel lore.