Call of Duty League 2025 rostermania tracker: All team leaks & rumors

Ryan Lemay
CDLActivision

With the Esports World Cup officially in the rearview mirror, CDL Rostermania 2025 has formally started. After disappointing seasons for several organizations, don’t be surprised to see a few teams reshuffle their decks.

Instead of the offseason starting after CDL Champs like most seasons, that date got pushed back because of the first-ever Esports World Cup.

Last Rostermania, Drazah joined FaZe, Kenny went to OpTic, and Sib replaced Priestahh, stealing the show of the offseason. Toronto kicked off the window with a surprising move, and we expect a series of other decisions as organizations attempt to compete more with a stacked top-four group of talent.

Let’s jump right into what fans can expect.

CDL Rostermania ahead of Black Ops 6

OpTic Texas lifts the 2024 CDL ChampionshipCall of Duty League

Free agency officially started on Aug. 19, 2024, meaning organizations can negotiate with players and sign new contracts.

The 2024 CDL season began on Dec. 8, 2023. Activision has yet to confirm when the next season will start. However, fans can expect a significant amount of roster turnover over the next few months, regardless of when the first stage of Black Ops 6 online qualifiers kicks off.

Teams & rosters

TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZe aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Drazah
Boston BreachSnoopy, Owakening, Purj, Cammy
Miami HereticsReaal, Lucky, Metallz, Vikul
Charlotte Royal Ravens—, —, FeLo, Gwinn
LA GuerrillasFlames, —, —, —
LA ThievesGhosty, JoeDeceives, Kremp, Nastie
Minnesota Røkkr—, Lynz, Diamondcon, Estreal
Cloud 9HyDra, Skyz, KiSMET, Sib
OpTic TexasShotzzy, Dashy, Pred, Kenny
Vancouver SurgeAbuzah, Breszy, 04, Huke
Toronto Ultra—, Scrappy, CleanX, Envoy
Vegas LegionAttach, Gio, Nero, —

All changes and rumors

So far, here are the reports of what organizations have planned for new rosters.

Aug. 19:

