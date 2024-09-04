Full Deadlock hero roster: All confirm and leaked characters

Deadlock has quite the packed hero roster, and as Valve constantly adds more to the growing lineup during its early access, you’re going to want to keep tabs on them all. Here’s the complete rundown.

Despite being in early access, we already have a generous 21 different heroes to choose from in Deadlock, and with patches coming out regularly, leaks have been dropping of unreleased characters.

So to help keep track of all of them, here are all of the confirmed heroes in Deadlock and a list of leaked ones

All confirmed characters in Deadlock

Abrams

Here are Abrams’ abilities and his level upgrades:

Abilities

1: Siphon Life Drain health from enemies around you while they are in the radius Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +2 second duration Level 3: +40 damage per second

2: Shoulder Charge Charge forward, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall will Stun enemies caught by Abrams. Speed increased after colliding with enemy heroes. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +0.5 second duration Level 3: +5.5 weapon damage for 8 seconds after colliding with enemy

3: Infernal Resilience Regenerate a portion of incoming damage over time. Level 1: +1.5 health regen Level 2: +150 HP Level 3: +9% damage regenerated

4: Seismic Impact Leap high into the air and choose a ground location to crash into. When you hit the ground, all enemies in the radius are damaged and stunned. Level 1: -40 second cooldown Level 2: Gain 100 max HP and 15% fire rate per hero hit. Lasts 25 seconds Level 3: On cast, become immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm. Expires 3 seconds after landing



If you’re looking for a close-ranged brawler, Abrams may be it for you. When close to enemies, he can dish out a lot of damage, and with the right build, he is impossible to kill if you don’t counter him. However, he is vulnerable to characters who can zone him and stun him as he dives.

Bebop

Here are Bebop’s abilities and his level upgrades:

1: Exploding Uppercut Deal light melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing area damage where they land. Does not damage allies, but can knock them back. Level 1: -11 second cooldown Level 2: On Uppercutting enemy hero, gain fast spin-up time on your primary fire, 2x range, and +60% weapon damage for 12 seconds Level 3: On Uppercutting enemy hero, set hook cooldown to 0 and instantly +100% bullets to your current clip

2: Sticky Bomb Attach a Sticky Bomb to a nearby target that deals explosive damage after a short fuse time. Gain +2.5% bomb damage permanently for every enemy hero hit. You can cast Sticky Bomb on yourself. Level 1: -8 second cooldown Level 2: +80 damage Level 3: On Attach, disarms the target for 3.5 seconds

3: Hook Launch out a hook that grabs and reels in the first enemy or friendly hero it hits, dealing damage if the target is an enemy. Target will be placed where you’re facing. Level 1: Bebop deals 30% more bullet damage against hooked enemies for 10 seconds Level 2: +30 meter cast range Level 3: -12 second cooldown

4: Hyper Beam Charge up your laser to unleash a powerful torrent of energy that deals damage and slows enemies’ movement and dashes. You have slow movement and turn rate for the duration. If activated in the air, you hover while unleashing the beam. Level 1: -40 second cooldown Level 2: +100 DPS Level 3: Hyper Bear heals Bebop for 100% of its damage on heroes, 33% for non-heroes



If you love forcibly pulling your enemies into you, Bebop may be for you. With great laning abilities, you can easily farm and harass enemies. Although the character can be quite one-dimensional because of how basic his abilities are, if you’re starting out Bebop could be the one.

Dynamo

Here are Dynamo’s abilities and his level upgrades:

1: Kinetic Pulse Release an energy pulse that knocks enemies up into the air. Level 1: Hit enemies are fire rate and movement slowed by 40% for 4 seconds Level 2: Dynamo deals 30% more weapon damage to enemies hit for 8 seconds Level 3: +125 damage

2: Quantum Entanglement Dynamo briefly disappears into the void and then reappears a short distance away. On reappearing, your weapon is reloaded and has a fire rate bonus for the next clip. Can be cast on nearby allies as well, giving them half the (25% base) fire rate bonus. Level 1: +4 meter cast range Level 2: +25% fire rate bonus Level 3: On reappearing, +120% base ammo

3: Rejuvenating Aurora While channeling, restore health over time to you and any allies nearby. Level 1: Gain +4 meters per second movement speed bonus for 8 seconds if Aurora is fully channeled. Gained instantly at Level 3 upgrade. Level 2: -15 second cooldown Level 3: Full move and ability use while channeling and additionally heals +4% max health per second

4: Singularity Create a singularity in your hands that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them. Once it’s finished, enemies get knocked into the air. Level 1: +2 meter Singularity radius Level 2: +0.75 second duration Level 3: Singularity takes 3.8% of enemies’ max health each second



One of the strongest support characters, he probably has some of the best utility in the game. With an ult that can easily win teamfights, being able to dish out a lot of healing and fantastic CC, he is a fantastic supportive hero.

Grey Talon

Here are Grey Talon’s abilities and his level upgrades:

1: Charged Shot Charge up a powerful shot that pierces through enemies. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: +65 damage Level 3: Improved damage scaling and -3 second charge delay

2: Rain of Arrows Launches you high in the air, allowing you to glide slowly. While airborne, you gain weapon damage and multishot on your weapon. Level 1: -15 second cooldown Level 2: While airborne, +7 weapon damage and weapon applies 40% movement slow for 1.5 seconds. Level 3: While airborne, +50% bullet lifesteal and +50% spirit lifesteal

3: Immobilizing Trap Throw out a trap that begins to arm itself. Once armed, the trap will trigger when an enemy enters its radius, immobilizing them. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +2 second slow duration Level 3: Grey Talon deals +30% more bullet damage to enemies hit by immobilizing trap for 10 seconds

4: Guided Owl After 1.5 second cast time, launch a spirit owl that you control that explodes on impact, damaging and stunning enemies. Gain 5 permanent spirit power for each hero killed with Guided Owl. Level 1: +100 damage Level 2: -50 second cooldown Level 3: After hit, kills enemies that are below 22% health



If you’re looking to play a sniper, Grey Talon is a good choice. Being able to dish out tons of damage from afar, laning against Talon can be a nightmare, or if you’re Talon it can be a cakewalk if you play your cards right.

Haze

Here are Haze’s abilities and her level upgrades:

1: Sleep Dagger Throw a dagger that damages and sleeps the target. Sleeping targets wake up shortly after being damaged. Throwing a Dagger does not break your invisibility. Sleep dagger does not interrupt enemies’ channeling abilities. Level 1: Removes 1 stamina Level 2: -13 second cooldown Level 3: Applies -12% bullet resist for 6 seconds on wake up

2: Smoke Bomb Fade out of sight, becoming invisible and gaining sprint speed. Attacking removes invisibility. Close enemies can see through your invisibility. Level 1: -15 second cooldown Level 2: +6 meters per second invis sprint speed Level 3: After invis, gain +30% bullet lifesteal for 8 seconds

3: Fixation Shooting a target increases your bullet damage on that target. Gain one stack of +0.2 weapon damage per bullet hit, two if the hit is a headshot. Level 1: 60 spirit damage and 15% slow for 2 seconds to target every 20 stacks Level 2: +40 max stacks and +5 second duration Level 3: +0.2 weapon damage per stack

4: Bullet Dance Enter a flurry, firing your weapon at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. During the flurry, Haze gains a fire rate bonus and will evade some of the bullet shot at her. Note: This ultimate applies weapon damage on-hit effects Level 1: +7 weapon damage Level 2: -40 second cooldown Level 3: +1 targets hit per shot



If you’re a fan of roaming around the map, Haze might be the one for you. Although not adept in the laning phase, clearing out camps and ganking lanes is where it’s at with her. With great CC to engage into enemies and fantastic AoE ult, she may be your pick if you prefer venturing out of your lane.

Infernus

Here are Infernus’ abilities and level upgrades:

1: Catalyst Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies damage Infernus does to them. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: Infernus gains 20% Lifesteal against victims Level 3: +10% damage amp and -40% heal/regen

2: Flame Dash Move forward at high speed and leave a flame trail that burns enemies. Level 1: +30% fire rate slow for 7 seconds Level 2: +45 DPS Level 3: -20 second cooldown

3: Afterburn Your bullets build up to apply a burning effect on enemies. Infernus’ bullets and abilities refresh the duration. Level 1: Victims deal -30% spirit damage. Level 2: +1 second burn duration Level 3: +30 DPS

4: Concussive Combustion Turns you into a living bomb that explodes after a short delay, stunning all enemies in its radius. Level 1: -40 second cooldown Level 2: +0.5 second stun duration and +4 meter radius Level 3: +115 damage and 100% lifesteal from enemy heroes hit



If you’re a fan of playing heroes that will shred enemy health bars, Infernus may be for you. With great mix of damage and a ton of carry potential in teamfights, Infernus is great, although you will need to play close to enemies to be most effective.

Ivy

Here are Ivy’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Kudzu Bomb Summon a patch of choking vines that damage and slow enemies in its radius. Level 1: +1 charge Level 2: +2 second duration Level 3: +60 DPS

2: Watcher’s Convenant Gain bonuses and automatically connect with a nearby ally to share them. Healing is replicated among all those connected. Connection requires line of sight. Level 1: +10% fire rate Level 2: +3 meters per second movement speed Level 3: +1 Tether count

3: Stone Form Turn yourself into impervious stone and smash into the ground, stunning and damaging nearby enemies. Heals you for 10% of your max health. You have some air control before falling. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +80 damage and stuns for 0.5 seconds Level 3: +20% max heal

4: Air Drop Take flight with an ally or a bomb. Ally gains bullet resist but cannot attack or use abilities while lifted. Drop your ally or bomb to cause a large explosion that inflicts movement slow. Ivy and ally gain a bullet shield when flying ends. Level 1: -20% bullet resist on enemies hit for 12 seconds Level 2: +300 Bullet Shield and +5 meter explosion radius Level 3: Applies silence on enemies hit for +4.5 seconds



Yet another support hero, Ivy could be for you if you like playing a more aggressive supporter. With a great laning phase, you can easily bully enemies, and Air Drop can be used to pull of some of the funniest ult combos imaginable, such as dragging around a fed Seven and decimating the enemy team.

Kelvin

Here are Kelvin’s abilities and level upgrades:

1: Frost Grenade Throw a grenade that explodes into a cloud of freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: Frost Grenade now heals 145 HP to friendly targets. Scales with spirit Level 3: +175 damage

2: Ice Path Kelvin creates a floating trail of ice and snow that gives movement speed bonuses to him and his allies. Kelvin gains 60% slow resistance for the duration. Enemies can also walk on the floating trail. Level 1: +4 meters per second sprint speed Level 2: -16 second cooldown Level 3: While active, gain +1 spirit power per meter of ice trail created. Max 55 spirit power

3: Arctic Beam Shoot freezing cold energy out in front of you, damaging targets and building up movement and fire rate slow against them the longer you sustain the beam on them. You have reduced movement speed while using Arctic Beam. Level 1: -8 second cooldown Level 2: +40 DPS Level 3: Fires 2 additional Arctic Beams toward enemies within 13 meters of the last target hit

4: Frozen Shelter Kelvin freezes the air around him, creating an impenetrable dome around himself. While in the dome, allies rapidly regenerate health and enemies are slowed by 35%. Level 1: +40% fire rate slow Level 2: -40 second cooldown Level 3: +70 health regen and now scales with spirit power



If you want to play a support hero with tons of CC and zoning abilities, Kelvin is for you. If you’re looking to slow down your enemies, Kelvin will be able to assist your team in that as almost all his abilities deal some kind of AoE CC, although do it enough and your enemies may start targeting you.

Lady Geist

Here are Lady Geist’s abilities and her level upgrades:

1: Essence Bomb Sacrifice some of your health to launch a bomb that deals damage after a brief arm time. Self damage type is spirit and can be mitigated. Level 1: +2 meter radius Level 2: +60 damage Level 3: Bombs leave a toxic mess on the ground, dealing 22% of the original damage per second for 6 seconds

2: Life Drain Create a tether that drains enemy health over time and heals you. Target must be in line of sight and within max range to drain. You can shoot and use other abilities during the drain, but your movement speed is reduced by half. Level 1: +20 damage per second Level 2: +2 second duration Level 3: Enemy is silenced while being life drained

3: Malice Sacrifice some of your health to launch blood shards that apply a stack of Malice. Each stack slows the victim and increases damage they take from you. The slow effect decreases over time. Level 1: -3 second cooldown Level 2: +40 health to damage Level 3: +6 blood shards

4: Soul Exchange Swap health levels with an enemy target. There is a minimum health percentage that enemies can be brought down to and a minimum amount of health received based on victim’s current health. Level 1: -40 second cooldown Level 2: -10% minimum enemy health Level 3: On cast, +40% fire rate and +40% spirit resist for 8 seconds



Lady Geist is one of those heroes that will be extremely good depending on what sort of player you are. With tons of damage output from her abilities and amazing AoE and weapon damage, she can be a bona fide carry, although Geist is quite mechanical dependent on you landing your shots.

Lash

Here are Lash’s abilities and level upgrades:

1: Ground Strike Stomp the ground beneath you, damaging enemies in front of you. If you perform Ground Strike while airborne, you quickly dive toward the ground. Damage scales with height but grows slower after 25 meters. Level 1: -10 second cooldown Level 2: Struck enemies are popped into the air and slowed by 50% for 3 seconds Level 3: +110% damage per meter and improved scaling

2: Grapple Pull yourself through the air toward a target. Using Grapple also restores one stamina charge, as well as all air jumps and dashes. Note: The August 29 patch removed Lash’s grapple restoring a stamina charge, which is a pretty big nerf to his early game. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +20 meter cast range and gain +6 weapon damage for 10 seconds Level 3: +20% fire rate to weapon bonus buff

3: Flog Strike enemies with your whip, stealing life from them. Level 1: Apply 35% movement speed slow for 3 seconds Level 2: -15 second cooldown Level 3: +105 damage and applies 35% fire rate slow

4: Death Slam Focus on enemies to connect whips to them. After channeling, connected enemies are lifted and stunned, followed by being slammed into the ground. Your victims and any enemies in the landing zone will be damaged and slowed. Level 1: +8 meter max throw distance Level 2: +100 damage Level 3: -60 second cooldown



Looking for a hero to one trick with some of the craziest movement abilities? Lash is for you. Being able to grapple yourself into enemies, ground strike into them, and even grab and slam an entire team all at once, there is a lot of fun to be had on Lash, if you’re up for it that is.

McGinnis

Here are McGinnis’ abilities and level upgrades:

1: Mini Turret Deploy a Mini Turret that automatically shoots enemies. The turret expires after a limited lifetime. Turrets gain 30% of McGinnis’ max HP and have 60% spirit resist. They deal reduced damage to troopers and objectives. Level 1: +1 Charge and turrets apply +25% movement speed slow Level 2: +10 meter attack range and +10% turret fire rate Level 3: +45 turret DPS

2: Medicinal Specter Deploy a spirit that heals nearby units Level 1: +35% fire rate on units being healed by Medicinal Specter Level 2: -18 second cooldown Level 3: +5% max health regen per second

3: Spectral Wall Creates a wall that divides the terrain in half. On creation, the wall deals damage and applies a 25% slow to enemies hit. Level 1: Removes 1 stamina and amps McGinnis’ damage by 25% on hit enemies for 7 seconds Level 2: -15 second cooldown Level 3: Adds a 1 second stun to enemies hit by Spectral Wall

4: Heavy Barrage Unleashes a volley of rockets that home in on a targeted location. Level 1: Applies 35% movement slow Level 2: -50 second cooldown Level 3: +30 damage per rocket



If you’re a fan of the Engineer from Team Fortress 2, McGinnis could be for you. With the ability to deploy turrets and even a wall, if you like bunkering down she may be the one.

Mo & Krill

Here’s Mo & Krill’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Scorn Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on damage done. Heal is stronger against enemy heroes. Level 1: -4 second cooldown Level 2: +25 damage Level 3: Adds a debuff to enemies that lets Mo & Krill deal +15% damage to them. Debuff lasts for 16 seconds and can be stacked.

2: Burrow Burrow underground, moving faster and gaining spirit and bullet armor. Damage from enemy heroes will reduce the speed bonus. When you jump out, knock enemies into the air and perform a spin attack that damages and slows. Level 1: +3 second burrow time Level 2: +140 spin DPS and +2 radius Level 3: -20 second cooldown and +3 meters per second movement speed

3: Sand Blast Spray sand that disarms enemies in front of you and deals damage. Level 1: +1.5 second duration Level 2: -20 second cooldown Level 3: Slow targets by 50%

4: Combo Hold the target in place, stunning them and dealing damage during the channel. If they die during combo, you permanently gain 30 max health. Level 1: -30 second cooldown Level 2: Combo duration +1 second Level 3: +40 damage per second and 100% lifesteal



If you’re not a fan of laning and prefer roaming and helping out your teammates, Mo & Krill could be for you. Although your hitbox is the size of a dump truck, their single target CC and damage output is insanely good, and their adeptness at taking out camps is fantastic to build up a lead.

Paradox

Here’s Paradox’s abilities and level upgrades:

1: Pulse Grenade Throw a grenade that begins pulsing when it lands. Each pulse applies damage, movement slow, and stacking damage amplification for Paradox against the victim. Level 1: +1 Pulse Level 2: -8 second cooldown Level 3: +45 Pulse damage

2: Time Wall Create a time warping wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall take damage for 10% of their max health and are slowed by 80% for 1 second. Level 1: +2 meter width, +1 meter height Level 2: +1 Charge Level 3: Enemies that touch Time Wall will be silenced for 3 seconds

3: Kinetic Carbine Start charging your weapon and gain increased movement speed once it’s fully charged. Your next shot will release the energy, dealing spirit damage and applying a time stop to the enemy hit. The damage dealt is an amplification of your current weapon damage. You can slow time on yourself by pressing right click while an empowered shot is available. Level 1: +0.5 second max stop duration Level 2: -10 second cooldown and +2 second speed boost duration Level 3: +50% max damage amp

4: Paradoxical Swap Fire a projectile that swaps your position with the target enemy hero. While the effect occurs, you gain 100% spirit lifesteal and the enemy takes damage over time. Level 1: +15 meter cast range Level 2: +100 swap damage Level 3: -15 second cooldown



If you like challenging enemies to a 1v1, Paradox could be for you. With abilities adept at taking down enemies fast while having a lot of survivability thanks to her ult and Time Wall, you’ll be playing quite risky as her. Although, when it comes to ranges attacks, that’s where she falters.

Pocket

Here are Pocket’s abilities and level upgrades:

1: Barrage Channel to start launching projectiles that deal damage and apply movement slow around their impact point. Each projectile landed on a hero grants you a stacking buff that amps all your damage. If you cast it while in the air, you’ll float and maintain any horizontal momentum you started with. Level 1: +15 damage per projectile Level 2: -15 second cooldown Level 3: +5% amp per stack

2: Flying Cloak Launch a sentient cloak that travels forward and damages enemies. You can activate the ability again to teleport to its location. Level 1: -15 second cooldown Level 2: +80 damage Level 3: +7 weapon damage for 10 seconds after teleporting

3: Enchanter’s Satchel Escape into your suitcase. When the duration ends, deal damage to nearby enemies. Duration can be ended early by performing any action. Level 1: -5 second cooldown Level 2: +80 damage Level 3: Applies 40% fire rate slow for 4 seconds

4: Affliction Apply damage over time to all enemies nearby. Affliction’s damage is non-lethal and does not apply item procs. Level 1: 30 second cooldown Level 2: Suppress targets’ healing by -60% Level 3: +27 DPS



If you want to play a close-ranged DPS, Pocket is an easy pick. Being able to dish out insane amounts of damage, with abilities that can give you invulnerability in a tricky position, an ability that can get you out of danger, and fantastic AoE damage, Pocket is a reliable pick.

Seven

Here are Seven’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Lightning Ball

Shoot a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. Does damage to all targets in its radius. Slows down when damaging enemies and stops if it hits the world. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: +40% movement slow Level 3: +70 DPS

2: Static Charge

Apply a charge to a target enemy hero. After a short duration, the static charge stuns and damages enemies within the radius. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +8 meter radius Level 3: +1.1 second stun duration

3: Power Surge

Power up your weapon with a shock effect, making your bullet proc shock damage on your target. This shock damage bounces to enemies near your target. Occurs once per burst shot. Level 1: Shock damage applies -15% spirit resist for 8 seconds Level 2: -16 second cooldown Level 3: +12 shock damage, improve spirit scaling, and +3 max jumps

4: Storm Cloud

Channel an expanding storm cloud around you that damages all enemies within its radius. Enemies do not take damage when they are out of line of sight. Level 1: +35% bullet resist while channeling Storm Cloud Level 2: +7 second channel time and +10 meter radius Level 3: +75 DPS



If you want a easy character to start out with, Seven could be for you. With great AoE damage, if you get fed you can shred enemies fast, and your ult, Storm Cloud, is possibly your greatest ability being able to shut down teamfights and if paired with Ivy’s ult could cause some mayhem.

Shiv

Here are Shiv’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Serrated Knives Throw a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase per stack. While rage is full, knives will ricochet to another enemy and apply a 35% slow to enemies they bleed. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: +2 second debuff duration Level 3: +40 damage and +5 bleed DPS

2: Slice and Dice Perform a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path. While rage is full, an echo of Shiv retraces the dash path after a short delay, damaging enemies again. Level 1: -4 second cooldown Level 2: +100 damage Level 3: Reduce cooldown by 2 seconds per enemy hit. Max 6 seconds per dash

3: Bloodletting Take only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defer 30% of the damage to be taken over time. Activate to clear a portion of the deferred damage. While rage is full, the amount of damage deferred is increased by 15%. Level 1: +5 second deferred damage duration Level 2: -5 second cooldown Level 3: +25% deferred damage cleared

4: Killing Blow Activate to leap toward an enemy hero and instantly kill them if their health is below the kill threshold (20% HP). Otherwise, deal 200 damage to them. Passive: Damaging enemies fills you with rage. While at full rage, Shiv gains 25% increased damage and special properties on his other abilities. Level 1: Gain +2 meters per second movement speed while at full rage Level 2: +8% health execute threshold Level 3: Finishing off an enemy with Killing Blow resets its cooldown



If you like highly mobile characters that can assassinate scores of enemies, Shiv is it. With abilities that allows you to pounce on weak enemies and eliminate them fast, he is perfect for those looking to snowball and stomp.

Vindicta

Here are Vindicta’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Stake Throw a stake that tethers enemies to the location where the stake lands. Enemy movement is restricted to the length of the tether. Level 1: +0.75 Tether duration Level 2: -20 second cooldown Level 3: Tethered enemies are also disarmed

2: Flight Leap into the air and fly. While in flight, your weapon deals bonus spirit damage. Level 1: +50% base ammo while flying Level 2: -15 second cooldown Level 3: +12 spirit damage per bullet

3: Crow Familiar Your crow familiar deals impact damage and applies a bleed that deals damage for 3% of the target’s current health per second Level 1: Crow Ricochets up to 2 times toward other enemies within 15 meters Level 2: -17 second cooldown Level 3: +3% bleed and suppresses healing by -40%

4: Assassinate Use your scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long distances. Deal only partial damage until fully charged after 1 second of being scoped. Does bonus damage to enemies with less than 50% health remaining. Landing a killing blow on a player with Assassinate grants 250 bonus souls. Level 1: -20 second cooldown Level 2: +140 bonus damage Level 3: +600 souls per Assassination



Vindicta is particularly suited to those looking to play from far back while dealing tons of damage. With great carry potential, she can be a menace if you’re fed, although the requisite is that you need to get kills, so if you’re confident she may be for you.

Viscous

Here are Viscous’ abilities and level upgrades:

1: Splatter Throw a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles of goo behind that apply movement slow to enemies in the radius. Level 1: -6 second duration Level 2: +70 damage and +1 meter radius Level 3: Bounces 2 times

2: The Cube Encase the target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from damage, and increases health regen. Target is unable to take any new actions while cubed. Can be used on self. Level 1: Increases movement speed and stamina recovery Level 2: -22 second cooldown Level 3: +60 health regen

3: Puddle Punch Materialize a fist in the world that punches units in the area and sends them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced for a brief moment, and have their movement speed slowed. This is considered a light melee attack. Level 1: +1 Charges Level 2: +50 damage and +20% movement slow Level 3: -12 second cooldown

4: Goo Ball Morph into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball grants large amounts of Bullet and Spirit resist, bounces off walls, and can double jump. Level 1: +5 second duration Level 2: +120 damage on impact Level 3: Can cast abilities and use items while rolling



Viscous is great for those who like moving a lot. With an ability kit that is adept at moving at the speed of sound, you can easily traverse the map fast if you’re skilled. However, it does take a skilled hand to be good at him.

Warden

Here are Warden’s abilities and level upgrades:

1: Alchemical Flask Throw a flask that damages, slows, and reduces the weapon damage and stamina of enemies it hits. Level 1: +40 damage Level 2: +1 stamina reduction Level 3: -7 second cooldown and applies 35% fire rate slow

2: Willpower Gain a spirit shield and bonus movement speed. Level 1: +20% movement speed bonus Level 2: -20 second cooldown Level 3: +200 spirit shield health and now scales with spirit power

3: Binding Word Curse an enemy hero. If they don’t move away from their initial position within the escape time, they will be damaged and immobilized. Level 1: +1 second immobilize duration Level 2: -20 second cooldown Level 3: Warden deals +20% more bullet damage to trapped heroes for 6 seconds

4: Last Stand After charging for 2.2 seconds, release pulses that damage enemies and heal you based on the damage done. Level 1: +3 meter radius Level 2: +70 DPS Level 3: -60 second cooldown



Warden is a great character for those looking for a rock solid hero that can dish out a ton of damage but with a lot of self sustain. Besides being a strong 1v1 character, the carry potential is very high with Warden if played correctly.

Wraith

Here are Wraith’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Card Trick Deal weapon damage to summon cards. Activate to throw a card that flies toward the enemy or point under your crosshair. Level 1: +1 Charge Level 2: +50 damage Level 3: +50% card summon rate

2: Project Mind Teleport to the target location Level 1: +15 meter cast range Level 2: Provides a 300 bullet shield for 8 seconds on teleport. Shield amount scales with spirit power Level 3: -30 second cooldown

3: Full Auto Temporarily boosts your fire rate by 20%. Nearby allies receive half the bonus. Level 1: -15 second cooldown Level 2: +5 spirit damage per bullet Level 3: +35% bullet lifesteal

4: Telekinesis Lift an enemy hero into the air, stunning them for a short time. When the lift ends, the target receives Telekinesis damage. Level 1: -30 second cooldown Level 2: +0.5 second duration Level 3: Telekinesis will target enemies in an area around Wraith



If you are just starting out and need a simple character to play, Wraith is it. With a relatively straightforward kit and good mobility, she is a very simple character to get the ball rolling if you’re picking up Deadlock.

Yamato

Here are Yamato’s abilities and level upgrades:

Valve

1: Power Slash Channel to increase damage over 1.5 seconds, then release a fully charged sword strike. Can be released early to deal partial damage. Level 1: Gain +60 bullet resist while channeling Level 2: Apply 40% movement slow for 3 seconds Level 3: +200 full charge damage

2: Flying Strike Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself toward an enemy, damage and slowing the target when you arrive. Level 1: +25% movement slow Level 2: +20 meter cast range Level 3: +6 weapon damage for 10 seconds after striking the target

3: Crimson Slash Slash enemies in front of you, damaging them and slowing their fire rate. If any enemy heroes are hit, you heal. Level 1: +30% fire rate slow Level 2: +10% max health healed on hero hit Level 3: -6 second cooldown

4: Shadow Transformation Become infused with Yamato’s shadow soul. After an initial invincible transformation, your abilities are refreshed and are 60% faster, your weapon has infinite ammo, and you gain damage resist and immunity to negative status effects. You are unable to die in this mode. Level 1: -30 second cooldown Level 2: +4 meters per second move speed Level 3: +1.5 second duration



Looking to sink your teeth into a highly mechanical hero? Yamato is just right for you. For most folk, pinning down how her abilities work will be tricky, but once you get her down and you know what to do in each phase of the game, she is great.

All leaked characters in Deadlock

These heroes were suddenly made available after the August 29 update which let players have a look at some upcoming heroes, or just characters the devs are testing out, by typing some commands in the console.

All these leaked heroes are available to view in-game while in the sandbox. To try them out, you will need to go into the console by pressing F7 and typing selecthero hero_[name].

Some heroes are more polished than others. Calico, Mirage, and Holliday are some with proper ability descriptions, models, animation, and art, while some others only have placeholders.

Of course, it should be noted that not every single one of these characters will make it to the game, so if you like a leaked heroes’ kit, do not it may not come to the game in full.

Below you can find a list of all the leaked heroes in development into the game:

Bomber

Cadence

Calico/Nano

Gunslinger

Holliday/Astro

Kali

Mirage

Rutger

Slork/Fathom

Thumper

Tokamak

Yakuza

Wrecker

That's all the confirmed heroes and leaked characters we know of in Deadlock.