Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Release date, trailer, all characters & stages

Published: 9/Sep/2021 11:00

by Daniel Megarry
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date
Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

With a huge roster of iconic characters and stages from SpongeBob Squarepants to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be the surprise fighting game hit of the year.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl took gamers by surprise when it was announced back in July. Aside from the fact that no one could have predicted such a game would release in 2021, it also looks like it has the potential to be a lot of fun.

With a release planned for multiple platforms and playable characters from plenty of well-known cartoons, everyone will be able to get involved when Nickelodeon’s new nostalgia-inducing fighting party game arrives later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, from the potential release date to all the confirmed characters and stages so far.

Contents

Patrick Star
Nickelodeon
Expect to see some bizarre match-ups like this one in All-Star Brawl.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date

The official release window for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is currently just ‘Fall 2021’, but the Nintendo eShop listing for the game states that it will actually be released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl platforms

All-Star Brawl will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so everyone will be able to get involved when it drops later this year.

All characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

All-Star Brawl will include a range of playable characters from the past three generations of Nickelodeon cartoons. You can see the full Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster below:

Show Character
Aaahh!! Real Monsters Oblina
Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang
CatDog CatDog
Danny Phantom Danny Phantom
Hey Arnold Helga Pataki
Invader Zim Zim & GIR
Rugrats Reptar
SpongeBob Squarepants SpongeBob Squarepants
Patrick Star
Sandy Cheeks
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo
Michelangelo
April O’Neil
The Legend of Korra Korra
The Loud House Lincoln Loud
Lucy Loud
The Ren & Stimpy Show Ren Höek
Stimpy J. Cat
Powdered Toast Man
The Wild Thornberrys Nigel Thornberry

As expected, well-known franchises like Spongebob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have more representation in the game, with the likes of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and April O’Neil appearing.

Nickelodeon have done a good job at including some old-school favorites too, though, with some of the more unexpected fighters including Helga Pataki, Zim, and CatDog – we can’t wait to see how they play.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster CatDog
Nickelodeon
CatDog is one of the more unusual fighters in All-Star Brawl.

All stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

All-Star Brawl will also feature loads of stages that revisit iconic locations from various Nickelodeon shows. The full list of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl stages is below:

Show Stage
Aaahh!! Real Monsters Academy Entrance
Avatar: The Last Airbender The Western Air Temple
Omashu
CatDog CatDog’s House
Danny Phantom The Ghost Zone
Hey Arnold Hillwood Neighbourhood
Invader Zim The Massive
SpongeBob Squarepants Jellyfish Fields
Glove Universe
The Flying Dutchman’s Ship
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New York Rooftops
Turtles’ Hideout
The Technodrome
The Legend of Korra Harmonic Convergence
The Loud House The Loud Residence
Royal Woods Cemetery
The Ren & Stimpy Show Kitchen
The Wild Thornberrys Jungle

Like the roster of playable characters, most of these stages come from popular cartoons SpongeBob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, such as the Jellyfish Fields or the New York Rooftops.

There doesn’t seem to be any stages from Rugrats, but that’s understandable.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl stages
Nickelodeon
There are plenty of stages based on the world of SpongeBob Squarepants.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

The official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer took gamers by surprise when it was shared on July 13. As well as showing off some chaotic gameplay, it also teased the lineup of playable characters.

You can watch the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gameplay & features

In terms of gameplay, All-Star Brawl has some very clear similarities to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, with the ultimate goal being to increase your opponent’s damage percentage and eventually knock them off the screen.

There are some differences, though. Players will be able to reflect projectiles multiple times, with the strength and speed increasing each time, and there’s a rock-paper-scissors system for high, mid, and low attacks, among other things.

Unsurprisingly, there will be both solo and multiplayer modes. It’s also been reported that Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl will have wavedashing and a better netcode than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is good news for online matches.

