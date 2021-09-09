Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Release date, trailer, all characters & stages

With a huge roster of iconic characters and stages from SpongeBob Squarepants to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be the surprise fighting game hit of the year.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl took gamers by surprise when it was announced back in July. Aside from the fact that no one could have predicted such a game would release in 2021, it also looks like it has the potential to be a lot of fun.

With a release planned for multiple platforms and playable characters from plenty of well-known cartoons, everyone will be able to get involved when Nickelodeon’s new nostalgia-inducing fighting party game arrives later this year.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, from the potential release date to all the confirmed characters and stages so far.

Contents

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date

The official release window for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is currently just ‘Fall 2021’, but the Nintendo eShop listing for the game states that it will actually be released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl platforms

All-Star Brawl will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so everyone will be able to get involved when it drops later this year.

All characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

All-Star Brawl will include a range of playable characters from the past three generations of Nickelodeon cartoons. You can see the full Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster below:

Advertisement

Show Character Aaahh!! Real Monsters Oblina Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang CatDog CatDog Danny Phantom Danny Phantom Hey Arnold Helga Pataki Invader Zim Zim & GIR Rugrats Reptar SpongeBob Squarepants SpongeBob Squarepants Patrick Star Sandy Cheeks Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Michelangelo April O’Neil The Legend of Korra Korra The Loud House Lincoln Loud Lucy Loud The Ren & Stimpy Show Ren Höek Stimpy J. Cat Powdered Toast Man The Wild Thornberrys Nigel Thornberry

As expected, well-known franchises like Spongebob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have more representation in the game, with the likes of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and April O’Neil appearing.

Nickelodeon have done a good job at including some old-school favorites too, though, with some of the more unexpected fighters including Helga Pataki, Zim, and CatDog – we can’t wait to see how they play.

All stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

All-Star Brawl will also feature loads of stages that revisit iconic locations from various Nickelodeon shows. The full list of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl stages is below:

Show Stage Aaahh!! Real Monsters Academy Entrance Avatar: The Last Airbender The Western Air Temple Omashu CatDog CatDog’s House Danny Phantom The Ghost Zone Hey Arnold Hillwood Neighbourhood Invader Zim The Massive SpongeBob Squarepants Jellyfish Fields Glove Universe The Flying Dutchman’s Ship Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New York Rooftops Turtles’ Hideout The Technodrome The Legend of Korra Harmonic Convergence The Loud House The Loud Residence Royal Woods Cemetery The Ren & Stimpy Show Kitchen The Wild Thornberrys Jungle

Like the roster of playable characters, most of these stages come from popular cartoons SpongeBob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, such as the Jellyfish Fields or the New York Rooftops.

Advertisement

There doesn’t seem to be any stages from Rugrats, but that’s understandable.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

The official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer took gamers by surprise when it was shared on July 13. As well as showing off some chaotic gameplay, it also teased the lineup of playable characters.

You can watch the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gameplay & features

In terms of gameplay, All-Star Brawl has some very clear similarities to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, with the ultimate goal being to increase your opponent’s damage percentage and eventually knock them off the screen.

There are some differences, though. Players will be able to reflect projectiles multiple times, with the strength and speed increasing each time, and there’s a rock-paper-scissors system for high, mid, and low attacks, among other things.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, there will be both solo and multiplayer modes. It’s also been reported that Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl will have wavedashing and a better netcode than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is good news for online matches.