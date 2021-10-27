Warner Bros Smash Ultimate-style fighter characters & info leaked by Melee pro Hungrybox

More details on the leaked Warner Bros platform fighter, inspired by the success of Smash Ultimate, have seemingly been revealed, including the character select screen, this time by Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma.

Warner Bros’ platform fighting game, supposedly titled “Multiversus,” was originally leaked on Reddit. After garnering loads of attention, games journalist Jeff Grub backed up rumors of the game’s existence and its jam-packed roster.

With characters ranging from Batman and Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf to Fred Flinstone and Mad Max, it’s clear that Multiversus could be the greatest crossover since Smash Ultimate itself. Even LeBron James (from Space Jam) is rumored to be a possible DLC character.

Now, Smash pro Hungrybox has revealed more details about the game, of which he claims to have received from multiple sources.

Don’t ask me how I got this LOL I’ve been provided secret info for the Warner Bros fighter from multiple sources, all corroborating the same claims -Free to Play

-Cross Console play

-Voice Acting for all characters Batman and Rick Sanchez will apparently be playable. pic.twitter.com/8oL47XxdNN — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 26, 2021

New Warner Smash Bros details leaked

According to Hungrybox, the game will be free to play and support cross-platform multiplayer, which means that users on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch could compete against each other. Plus, the game will be focused on doubles action, lining up with the ‘tag team’ element.

That’s not all though. The Melee God also says that the game will have voice acting for all characters. This is a big deal, because as we’ve seen with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, having mute fighters is a big turn off for plenty of players.

Hungrybox also suggested that the team working on Riot Games’ upcoming fighting game may have left to work on this project, citing images that showed the devs modding LoL characters into Brawl.

Rick, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn fighters leaked

The big new additions from Hungrybox’s leak is that Rick Sanchez from Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim hit show Rick and Morty will be added along with Harley Quinn from the Batman universe, Superman and Wonder Woman.

In a video, which has since been pulled from YouTube after a copyright claim by Warner Bros, the Smash pro said he received a screenshot of the game, but is not sure if the leaker is part of the development team or not. As you can see from the screen, the game seems to be opting for a cartoony look to match the mix of live-action and animated characters.

y’all thought I was lying, huh? Warner Bros Multiversus Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons -Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

While he didn’t explain how Rick would play as a character, Hbox says that multiple sources confirmed he would be added and there could be more Adult Swim fighters to come as well.

Warner Bros has yet to confirm the game’s existence, but if the leaks are accurate, we could be seeing an official announcement at The Game Awards in December.