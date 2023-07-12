Is Valheim cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on Xbox & PC

Are you wondering whether Valheim has crossplay between Xbox and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Valheim continues to prove popular amongst survival game fans, with Xbox and PC users enjoying the brutal environments of the Viking-themed title. However, many players will be wondering whether Valheim supports crossplay between Xbox and PC copies of the game.

After all, being able to team up with adventurers across both platforms is incredibly useful, especially if you have friends spread across both Xbox and PC. So, if you’re aiming to start a server or make a crossplay clan, then our handy hub has all the details.

Article continues after ad

Does Valheim support crossplay on PC & Xbox?

Iron Gate AB Playing Valheim crossplay is very simple.

Yes, Valheim does support cross-platform play on PC and Xbox. This means you can team up with players from both platforms without any problem. However, if you wish to use Valheim’s crossplay feature, you’ll need to ensure you meet the following requirements:

All players must have the same game version, so be sure to update your game to the latest version.

Make sure your server has the crossplay feature on to allow players from all platforms to join you.

Additionally, players on Xbox need to ensure that cross-network play is enabled in their console settings. You can enable this feature by heading over to the Homescreen and following the path outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Head over to Settings

Online safety & family

Privacy & online safety

Xbox privacy

View details & customize

Communication & multiplayer

Does Valheim support cross-progression?

No, Valheim does not support cross-progression. At present, players are unable to maintain their gameplay progress if they switch between Steam and Xbox platforms. However, given that the game is still in its early access phase and the feature of crossplay has only been introduced recently, it’s likely that the cross-progression capability will be added in the near future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As always, we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the developers give any new details on this highly-requested feature. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Valheimn guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Valheim mods to download | How to repair tools and weapons in Valheim | All Valheim bosses & how to summon them | How to get Valheim pickaxes | How to tame a wolf in Valheim | How to fish in Vahleim | Valheim items list: Valheim Guck, Wishbone, trader seed, more