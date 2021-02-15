How to tame a wolf in Valheim

Surviving in Valheim’s brutal world can be difficult for even the most experienced Vikings, so having a trusty wolf companion will greatly improve your survival.

While Valheim allows you to adventure through its procedurally-generated world with up to 10 players, sometimes you just want to take a tour with your very own canine companion. Not only does having a pet wolf look incredibly cool, but it can also prove extremely useful to your survival.

After all, being able to dish out more damage is always going to be beneficial, particularly in the early stages of the game where you don’t have access to the best weapons and gear. By following our handy guide, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on your very own wolf companion.

How to tame wolves in Valheim?

While raiding your way through Valheim’s biomes with fellow Vikings is incredibly fun, there may be times where you’re left to adventure alone. Whether you’re waiting for your friends to come online or just playing through Valheim solo, then you’ll want to add your very own canine companion to your team.

Read More: How to get Valheim pickaxes

Fortunately, getting your very own wolf in Valheim is fairly simple and only takes a few minutes. Simply follow the steps below:

Head over to the Mountain region. Build a small holding pen with a gap using wooden Stakewalls. Construct a wooden platform on the inside wall. This will enable you to jump out without allowing the wolf to escape. Build stairs on the outside of the pen, just opposite the wooden platform. Find a wolf in the Mountain biome and have it follow you. Run back down to your holding pen and seal the gap with another Stakewall once the wolf is inside.

As soon as the wolf has been safely secured, you’ll need to place some meat inside the cage. To do this, simply climb the ladder and throw the meat into the pen. You’ll constantly need to chuck in raw meat during the taming process, so make you have plenty available.

It’s also important to not stay too close to the holding pen as the wolf will continuously attack the wooden Stakewalls. Once you’ve continuously fed it copious amounts of raw meat, it should become docile and will have hearts above its head.

Your newly tamed companion can also be bred with other wolves, ensuring you have a constant supply of loyal hunting dogs.

How to get wolves to follow you in Valheim

Up to four wolves can follow you at any one time, enabling you to have your very own hunting pack. In order to get a tamed wolf to follow you, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Press E to have your wolf companion follow you. Press E again to have it wait.

It really is as simple as that. Just be careful when taking your wolfpack out in areas with particularly dangerous enemies as they can make short work of your new companions.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about taming wolves in Valheim. For more Valheim guides, be sure to check out our hub.