How to tame a wolf in Valheim

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:17

by James Busby
Wolf
Iron Gate AB

Valheim

Surviving in Valheim’s brutal world can be difficult for even the most experienced Vikings, so having a trusty wolf companion will greatly improve your survival. 

While Valheim allows you to adventure through its procedurally-generated world with up to 10 players, sometimes you just want to take a tour with your very own canine companion. Not only does having a pet wolf look incredibly cool, but it can also prove extremely useful to your survival. 

After all, being able to dish out more damage is always going to be beneficial, particularly in the early stages of the game where you don’t have access to the best weapons and gear. By following our handy guide, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on your very own wolf companion. 

How to tame wolves in Valheim?

Wolf Valheim
Iron Gate AB
Wolf taming can take a while, but it is well worth the effort.

While raiding your way through Valheim’s biomes with fellow Vikings is incredibly fun, there may be times where you’re left to adventure alone. Whether you’re waiting for your friends to come online or just playing through Valheim solo, then you’ll want to add your very own canine companion to your team. 

Fortunately, getting your very own wolf in Valheim is fairly simple and only takes a few minutes. Simply follow the steps below:

  1. Head over to the Mountain region.
  2. Build a small holding pen with a gap using wooden Stakewalls. 
  3. Construct a wooden platform on the inside wall. This will enable you to jump out without allowing the wolf to escape.
  4. Build stairs on the outside of the pen, just opposite the wooden platform.
  5. Find a wolf in the Mountain biome and have it follow you. 
  6. Run back down to your holding pen and seal the gap with another Stakewall once the wolf is inside.

As soon as the wolf has been safely secured, you’ll need to place some meat inside the cage. To do this, simply climb the ladder and throw the meat into the pen. You’ll constantly need to chuck in raw meat during the taming process, so make you have plenty available.

It’s also important to not stay too close to the holding pen as the wolf will continuously attack the wooden Stakewalls. Once you’ve continuously fed it copious amounts of raw meat, it should become docile and will have hearts above its head. 

Your newly tamed companion can also be bred with other wolves, ensuring you have a constant supply of loyal hunting dogs. 

How to get wolves to follow you in Valheim

Valheim wolf
Iron Gate AB
Having your own wolf army certainly helps keep your enemies at bay.

Up to four wolves can follow you at any one time, enabling you to have your very own hunting pack. In order to get a tamed wolf to follow you, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

  1. Press E to have your wolf companion follow you.
  2. Press E again to have it wait.

It really is as simple as that. Just be careful when taking your wolfpack out in areas with particularly dangerous enemies as they can make short work of your new companions.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about taming wolves in Valheim. For more Valheim guides, be sure to check out our hub.

Call of Duty

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:10 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 17:15

by Brad Norton
FFAR 1 loadout
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The final Assault Rifle you unlock in Black Ops Cold War is one of the strongest in the game. Here’s the best loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Black Ops Cold War launched with five Assault Rifles for you to pick from. Some boast incredible damage while others will give you a more precise shot from a longer distance. While most try to strike a good balance overall, the FFAR 1 hones in on fire rate.

It comes in with a whopping 909 RPM. That’s almost 200 rounds quicker than the second fastest AR in the game, the XM4 at 722 RPM. Therefore, you’ll be shredding enemies in the blink of an eye. 

Accuracy is the tradeoff here, however. With such a fast rate of fire, you’ll need the right attachments to control your recoil. Moreover, you’ll be running out of ammo faster than any other AR. Fear not though, we’ve got you sorted with an ideal loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Treyarch
The FFAR 1 is unlocked at level 40 in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
  • Barrel: 19.5 Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 34 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Perks

  1. Flak Jacket
  2. Scavenger
  3. Ninja

Equipment

  • Lethal: Stimshot
  • Tactical: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

As with most optimal loadouts, running with the Gunfighter Wildcard is essential. Eight attachments will bring a new level of power to your weapon compared to the standard five.

Starting out, you can’t go wrong with your own pick from three Barrels. The 20.3 Takedown, 21.2 Ranger, and 19.5 Reinforced Heavy, all come with a solid mix of range and velocity. Arguably the two most important stats for ARs, we recommend the Reinforced Heavy simply to get the best of both worlds, rather than leaning too heavily for one or the other.

For the Body, sticking with earlier unlocks is key. While the later attachments provide bigger bonuses, the tradeoffs simply aren’t worthwhile. The base Steady Aim Laser will give a decent buff to hip-fire accuracy without ruining your ADS speed or sprint to fire time.

Similar can be said for the Magazine. The FFAR 1 already has a relatively slow ADS time, so you don’t want to be hindering yourself even further. Sticking with the 34 RND Mag will give you a nice boost to each magazine while keeping your 1v1 reaction times intact.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
You’ll be gunning down foes in the blink of an eye with this FFAR 1 loadout.

With these attachments all good to go, your FFAR 1 will be in top form. The base weapon itself can absolutely fry enemies at close to mid-ranges, but this loadout will give you more control than ever.

If you’ve maxed out the FFAR 1 and you’re looking for your next challenge, be sure to brush up on our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides.