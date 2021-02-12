Logo
Valheim items list: Valheim Guck, Wishbone, trader seed, more

Published: 12/Feb/2021

by James Busby
Valheim’s Viking-filled world is brimming with all kinds of items and rare treasures, but knowing where to find key crafting components can prove difficult. 

Just like most survival games, Valheim features loads of items for players to collect and craft with. From goopy Guck to wonderful wishbones, there are countless materials scattered around each of Valheim’s biomes. If you wish to survive against the game’s deadly bosses and become the best battle-hardened Viking, then you’ll need to get your hands on the best gear. 

Whether you’re looking to craft Valheim’s Pickaxes or just want to build the strongest base, the game’s materials will enable you to do just that. Of course, knowing where to find every Valheim item can take a while, so if you’re tired of scrolling through the game’s wiki, then check out our item list. 

Valheim items list

You’ll need to harvest a lot of items if you wish to craft the best gear.

While locating common items like wood and leather are incredibly easy to find, there are a number of items that are a little more elusive. There’s nothing worse than trudging through Valheim’s vast biomes in order to find that one specific item. This is particularly true when you have just started up your Viking adventure. 

After all, Valheim is at its best when you’re busy adding new additions to your base or fighting the game’s mythical bosses. In order to stop any tiresome treks, we’ve outlined a number of the game’s most searched for items. 

Valheim Guck

Guck

Description: “It smells like fermented fish.”

Location: Guck can found in Gucksacks in the Swamp biome. They are located on trees and give off a green glow.

Usage: Used to brew Meads and can stop the poison status effect. 

Valheim Wishbone

Wishbone

Location: The Wishbone is dropped by Bonemass, the third boss in Valheim. The Bonemass boss is found in Valheim’s Swamp. 

Usage: When activated, it allows the user to find nearby treasures.

Valheim Trader Seed

Valheim trader

While Valheim’s world seeds aren’t exactly an item, they do enable you to use other players’ biomes. Many Valheim Vikings have struggled to find Haldor, the game’s NPC trader. Haldor found in the Black Forest biome, but he doesn’t always appear there. 

Fortunately, one helpful Reddit user has helped alleviate this issue. Simply enter the seed code below and use the map to locate Haldor.

Valheim Trader Seed: 42069lolxd

Valheim Silver ore

Silver ore

Location: Silver ore can be found in mountainous regions and is located using the game’s Wishbone item. The Wishbone will glow green, indicating that a Silver ore deposit is below you. Simply begin digging with your Pickaxe to claim your prize.

Usage: Silver sword, Silver Arrows, Silver shield, Lox Cape, Fang spear, Drake helmet, Wolf armor chest, Wolf armor legs, Wolf fur cape, and Frostner.

Valheim Flax

Flax

Location: This plant can be found around Fuling camps and can also be grown in the Plains biome. 

Usage: Can be placed in the Spinning Wheel and turned into linen. 

Valheim Ymir flesh

Ymir Flesh

Location: These fleshy remains can be purchased from Haldor for 120 coins. Haldor is located in the Black Forest biome.

Usage: Five pieces of Ymir flesh are needed to make the one-handed Frostner Hammer. 

Valheim Black Metal

Black metal

Description: “A twisted hunk of dark metal.”

Location: Black Metal Scrap can be found in the Plains and is dropped by Fulings, Fuling Berserkers, and Fuling Shamans. 

Usage: Can be smelted into Black Metal bars via the Blast Furnace. The bars can then be used to create Blackmetal weapons and shields. 

Valheim Obsidian

Obsidian

Location: Obsidian ore can be found from mining the rocky outcrops in the Mountains. 

Usage:  Used to craft Obsidian Arrows, Frost Arrows, and Poison Arrows.

So, there you have it, a list of the most useful Valheim items and where you can find them. Make sure you follow Dexerto for more Valheim guides and updates.

Best GTA RP servers and how to join them

Published: 12/Feb/2021

by Connor Bennett
GTA RP has made a return to Twitch, and viewers are looking to get involved. But what’s the best server? Well, here’s a few of the best. 

The launch of NoPixel’s 3.0 update has sparked interest in GTA RP once again, as streamers and viewers have been pouring into Twitch’s GTA section, and cementing in the most-viewed games. 

NoPixel, which is the standout server for GTA RP, has been around for a few years, and each time they drop a major update, players want to get in on the fun and have a go for themselves. 

Though, it’s incredibly tough. NoPixel has almost 200 server slots for players, but getting whitelisted and accepted is no easy feat. You’ve got to either donate or go through a rigorous application process where you have to prove your RP skills. However, some servers are a little easier to get into.

‘NoPixel is GTA RP’s premier roleplay server.

Eclipse RP

Other servers might not have some of NoPixel’s features, but the premise is the same. You drop into GTA V via the FiveM server menu, create a character, and roleplay to your heart’s content. All within the server’s rules, of course.

One server that does come close is Eclipse. Just like NoPixel, there are plenty of ways to make money, spend it, and have a fun RP experience. 

It’s got a massive server capacity, as well as a dedicated forum and Discord so that you can get involved. It’s a simple one to jump into as well, just join the site, Discord, and make yourself known. 

MafiaCity GTA RP

Aside from Eclipse, there is also MafiaCity. This server is, again, roleplay heavy, but it has some differences to the others.

For one, it’s hosted on the Rage mode and not FiveM, so NPCs can be done away with. Plus, there’s unlimited possibilities when it comes to roles. You can be a terrible criminal as easily as you can a police officer or a firefighter.

Again, it’s simple to get involved. Just have the Rage mod downloaded, and you can join the server from their website. Though, introduce yourself on the Forum and Discord so you’re not a stranger. 

TheFamilyRP GTA 5

Now, if you’re not too fussed about owning a fast house, driving a flashy car, or being a professional poker player, then TheFamily RP might be for you.

It’s a little more barebones than the other servers out there, but the roleplaying possibilities are pretty incredible. Most players are hardcore, highly-skilled RPers, and make for a lot of fun to be around.

For that reason, it is a touch more difficult to get involved. You have to sign up to the forum, link your Twitch, Steam, and Discord, and apply. If you’re accepted, then you can join the fun. But there is usually a decently long waiting list.

LucidCityRP

If you’re looking for something that is a little more open and wild, then LucidCity could be an option. Like others, it’s on the FiveM list, and is pretty open to join.

The server has a lot of the NoPixel features, plus a few of their own, and even incorporates Cayo Perico from the normal GTA Online mode. Just like the others, you’re best off joining their forum and Discord and introducing yourself before going on a crime spree. 

There are plenty of other, smaller servers too, it’s just about finding the right one.

You might run into a few where it’s pretty crazy and no one cares for the rules, so shop around.