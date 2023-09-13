Best Free Hit team in Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 5 according to AI

The Free Hit chip is an extremely powerful tool in Fantasy Premier League, granting players the opportunity to completely change their team for just one gameweek. Luckily, this AI can pick out the very best Free Hit team each week based on stats and player data.

As explained, the Free Hit is a one-week play, able to completely change up your fantasy team to pick anyone you want (providing you can afford them), and can easily help you navigate a tricky fixture schedule or an awkward gameweek.

That said, it can always feel a daunting prospect, and it’s difficult to pick the best 11 players to field for your one-week punt, with a mix of differentials as well as guaranteed high-scorers meaning you could have a very boom-or-bust week.

That’s where this AI steps in.

Best Free Hit FPL team: Gameweek 5

The AI Team Picker on FantasyFootballHub analyses all the data among each Premier League player to assess who is most likely to score highly in any given gameweek or period of gameweeks.

Here is the Free Hit team the FFH AI recommends for FPL Gameweek 5:

GK: Martinez (AVL)

GK: Turner (NFO)

DEF: Trippier (NEW)

DEF: Pedro Porro (TOT)

DEF: Digne (AVL)

DEF: Al-Dakhil (BUR)

DEF: Beyer (BUR)

MID: Son (TOT)

MID: Maddison (TOT)

MID: Fernandes (MUN)

MID: Rashford (MUN)

MID: Nakamba (LUT)

FWD: Haaland (MCI)

FWD: Jackson (CHE)

FWD: Jesus (ARS)

Obviously, the key when picking your Free Hit team is in maximizing your on-field assets. That means going as cheap as possible on the bench (you shouldn’t expect to need them) so as to bolster the starting XI.

It also means choosing based on a combination of both form and fixtures, which can sometimes prove difficult. For example, Rashford and Fernandes are solid FPL options, but against a strong Brighton side, you might be tempted to opt for another player, such as Bukayo Saka (against Everton) or Phil Foden (against West Ham).

Be sure to check out our other FPL guides to help you get the best out of your team and improve your overall rank:

