Steam Deck’s top 100 games are filled with instant classics

Valve has announced the Top 100 games played on the Steam Deck in the last year, as part of the Steam Spring Sale.

The Steam Deck is only two years old, and yet there are already thousands of games you can pick up and play on the PC gaming handheld. Each day, more and more games get fully verified for the device. While setting up streaming with PC Games Pass and Amazon Prime Gaming expands the handheld library even further.

With so much to play on the Steam Deck, it can feel daunting to decide what next to pick up and play on the go. Valve has helped make that process simpler in the past. The Top 20 Most Played Games of each month, by hours played, are shared on the official X/Twitter Steam Deck page for all to see.

Now, Valve has gone one step further. Part of the Steam Spring Sale, Valve has announced the top 100 games played on the Steam Deck, and better yet, a lot of them have huge discounts too.

Baldur’s Gate 3 reigns supreme over 100 of the best Steam Deck games

Larian Studios

The top 100 games played on Steam Deck list contains a mixture of old releases and new titles, spanning from March 2023 to March 2024. The massive list is ordered by the highest active player count during that year-stretch, regardless of each game’s verification status.

“It’s been roughly two years since we launched Steam Deck, and we thought we’d take a look at the games played on it the most in its second year!”, Valve exclaims above the very varied, and long list.

Among the top 100 most-played games, are some unsurprising picks. Baldur’s Gate 3, the huge RPG success from 2023 dominates the lot, sitting proudly in first place. With how much of a mainstay the RPG is to the Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games list, its top spot feels entirely justified.

Other familiar faces include Dave the Diver, which sits proudly under Vampire Survivors, and Elden Ring. Palworld, the most played game on the Steam Deck from February 2024, can be found sitting above Cyberpunk2077 in sixth place.

A lot of the games in the list have received hefty discounts too, as part of the Steam Spring Sale. Stardew Valley, which is fully verified for the Steam Deck, is 20% off. Meanwhile, if you prefer some fantasy RPG action over an indie farming sim, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is a whopping 75% off.

With 100 Steam Deck games to browse, Valve has made it even easier to pick up your next favorite game on the handheld.