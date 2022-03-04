How many people play Elden Ring? Player count after huge sales

Elden Ring has rapidly become one of 2022’s biggest games, but how many players are actually battling the Lands Between? We’ve collected all the data right here.

From Software’s latest pain-inflicting release has gone down a storm among both die-hard Souls fans and newcomers to the genre. Elden Ring has earned itself glowing reviews across the board, including an exceptional score from Dexerto.

In fact, the response has been so positive that publisher Bandai Namco handed devs a pay rise as a reward. But just how many players are tackling Elden Ring?

Don’t worry, Tarnished, we’ve gathered up the data to find out how many people are jumping into the Lands Between.

Elden Ring Steam player count

Unfortunately, when it comes to player counts, there is no way of finding out exactly how many people are playing a game across all platforms at any given time. However, we can use Steam Charts, which gives accurate figures for Steam players.

According to Steam Charts, as of March 4, 2022, Elden Ring has had an average of 633,602 players on PC since its launch. Although, the player count peaked at 891, 638 on February 27.

Of course, these numbers only reveal the players that are currently enjoying the game on PC and don’t shed any light on the console player base. FromSoftware are yet to reveal exact sales of Elden Ring, but there is some data available that can help us.

Elden Ring sales

According to stats from gamesindustry.biz, Elden Ring’s early sales outperformed Cyberpunk 2077, which notched up 13 million in its first week. We also know that out of all of the copies bought, 41% were on PlayStation, 29% were on Xbox, and 30% were on PC.

This means there are well over nine-million players who own Elden Ring on console, on top of at least four million who have PC versions. However, the game is still fresh out the door, so these sales numbers are only going to increase in the coming weeks.

Elden Ring’s player data is constantly changing, so we’ll be sure to update this date with the latest figures as and when they are available.

