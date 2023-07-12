The Crew Motorfest closed beta: How to sign up, start date, more

The Crew Motorfest is the upcoming racing title from Ubisoft and the devs are now allowing players to sign up for a closed beta. Here’s how you can sign up for the closed beta test and we’ve listed down the start and end dates too.

Prior to the release of The Crew 2 sequel later this year, Ubisoft has scheduled a closed beta period for players to test out the game. The newest iteration in The Crew franchise will bring a whole new open-world experience in a location inspired by the Hawaiian island of O’ahu.

Just like the previous titles, you’ll have enough festivals and celebrations to look forward to. Expect the driving experience to be as immersive if not more. With that said, here’s a rundown of the closed beta details, including the start and end dates.

Contents

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has confirmed The Crew Motorfest closed beta test will start on July 21 and will end on July 23, 2023.

The Crew Motorfest closed beta platforms

The Crew Motorfest closed beta will be available on most current-gen platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Upon release, the game will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S too.

Ubisoft

How to register for The Crew Motorfest closed beta?

To register for The Crew Motorfest closed beta, follow the steps we’ve listed below:

Head over to Ubisoft’s official closed beta website. Scroll down a little until you come across the yellow “Register” button. Select the platform on which you want to play the game on and hit the same “Register” button. Log in with your Ubisoft details. If you don’t have an account already, you’ll need to create a new one.

That’s it! Now, Ubisoft will show a message confirming your registration. If you do get selected, they’ll notify you via email, confirming your selection for the closed beta.

However, if you had already registered for the Insider Program before, you won’t be needing to register this time around.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything about the closed beta for The Crew 2 sequel. You may check our hub for the latest news and updates on video games.