All The Crew Motorfest Achievements & Trophies leaked

Ubisoft’s The Crew Motorfest Trophies & Achievements appear to have leaked, so, if you want an early look at the complete list, then we’ll take you over the finish line.

Are you ready to take your wheels, and wings, for a spin in the sun? The Crew Motorfest is coming in hot with a new location, new vehicles, and new ways to enjoy Ubisoft’s driving experience.

We are now three games in and it feels like the team is really starting to gel and offer up competition worthy of the market’s biggest racing title – Gran Turismo and Forza. To whet the appetite and get those engines revved, it appears as if The Crew Motorfest Achievements and Trophies list has leaked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

How many Trophies & Achievements are in The Crew Motorfest?

It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint as The Crew Motorfest has a whopping 51 PlayStation Trophies and 50 Xbox Achievements to earn in total.

This is a fairly hefty list no doubt. But if you’re wondering why PS has one extra Trophy, that’s because this is the Platinum Trophy awarded to any player who ticks off all 50 Trophies, whereas Xbox players are just acknowledged with 1,000 Gamerscore in most cases.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The Crew Motorfest: All Trophies & Achievements

Let’s dispense with the talking and kick this guide into top gear. Check out The Crew Motorfest’s Achievements and Trophies list:

Article continues after ad

The Big League: Complete 15 Motorfest Events

Complete 15 Motorfest Events Main Stage Headliner: Complete all three timelines on the Motorfest Main Stage

Complete all three timelines on the Motorfest Main Stage Aloha e na hoa!: Complete your Motorfest welcome for the first time

Complete your Motorfest welcome for the first time Setting the Stage: Complete a Playlist for the first time

Complete a Playlist for the first time Can’t dodge this challenger: Complete 30 Challenges

Complete 30 Challenges Cars, bikes, rides, and good vibes: Complete 6 Playlists

Complete 6 Playlists Take the Wheel: Win 5 custom events

Win 5 custom events Festival Fanfare: Reach Level 15

Reach Level 15 Passion Project: Spend 1 Million Bucks

Spend 1 Million Bucks Gearhead vs Collector: Own 30 Vehicles

Own 30 Vehicles That Pono feeling: Spend 24 Hours in The Crew Motorfest

Spend 24 Hours in The Crew Motorfest Built Different: Own a vehicle in 10 different vehicle categories

Own a vehicle in 10 different vehicle categories Fan Favorite: Reach maximum level on one vehicle

Reach maximum level on one vehicle Walk of Fame: Become a Motorfest Legend for the first time

Become a Motorfest Legend for the first time A e s t h e t i c: Complete 20 Photo Ops

Complete 20 Photo Ops MotorFeats Madness: Perform 31 Different Motorfest Feats

Perform 31 Different Motorfest Feats Blink and you’ll miss it: Use the fast travel feature for the first time

Use the fast travel feature for the first time Madcap: Chain a 15 actions combo with Dynamic Freestyle

Chain a 15 actions combo with Dynamic Freestyle Luck is part of talent: Find and open a Treasure

Find and open a Treasure Parade lap: Drive 40 Kilometers (25 miles) anywhere in Hawaii

Drive 40 Kilometers (25 miles) anywhere in Hawaii Oahu Sights: Take 3 photos in the same session

Take 3 photos in the same session Pele Shout-out: Reach the summit of the volcano with a ground vehicle.

Reach the summit of the volcano with a ground vehicle. English bunt: Fly under 5 differents bridges in the same session

Fly under 5 differents bridges in the same session Local Luxuries: Stay still for 1 minute on the beach in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel

Stay still for 1 minute on the beach in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel Ensnare the Sun: Fly as high as possible.

Fly as high as possible. French Toast: Perform a donut move in the Ubisoft logo

Perform a donut move in the Ubisoft logo Pack Mentality: Join, or form a Crew

Join, or form a Crew The Crew too!: Complete a custom event with a Crew of players

Complete a custom event with a Crew of players Custo-Mine: Fully customize one vehicle (Visual parts and Livery)

Fully customize one vehicle (Visual parts and Livery) Look at us go: Drive or Fly 5 Km in formation with a Crew member, in the same session

Drive or Fly 5 Km in formation with a Crew member, in the same session Grand Ambitions: Participate in a Grand Race event

Participate in a Grand Race event The Ascent: Participate in a Summit Contest event

Participate in a Summit Contest event I’ve got a crash on you: Participate in a Demolition Royale event

Participate in a Demolition Royale event That’ll Buff Right Out: Destroy 3 vehicles in Demolition Royale

Destroy 3 vehicles in Demolition Royale Rear view mirror smile: Overtake 12 players in the Grand Race

Overtake 12 players in the Grand Race Steal the show: Submit 1 vehicle to the Custom show

Submit 1 vehicle to the Custom show Everyone is a critic: Vote for 5 cars in the Custom show

Vote for 5 cars in the Custom show Not so lonely at the top: Complete all activities of a Summit Contest

Complete all activities of a Summit Contest Leagues Above: Complete 5 events in Main Stage Mode

Complete 5 events in Main Stage Mode Doghouse Days: Transform into a monster truck twice in a single game of demolition royale

Transform into a monster truck twice in a single game of demolition royale Dai-go-go-go!: Win by completing the event without hitting a wall, or track limits, driving in Ebisu Style

Win by completing the event without hitting a wall, or track limits, driving in Ebisu Style Smooth sea ≠ skilled sailor: Complete a Speedtrap instance with a boat

Complete a Speedtrap instance with a boat Sweet tooth: Fly through the “Rule the Streets” inflatable donut with a plane

Fly through the “Rule the Streets” inflatable donut with a plane Shaken, not stirred: Equip your avatar with the casual tuxedo and drive an Aston martin car

Equip your avatar with the casual tuxedo and drive an Aston martin car Kāne Limits: Try to leave Hawaii (boat or plane) by reaching the limit of the map

Try to leave Hawaii (boat or plane) by reaching the limit of the map …we don’t need roads: Reach 88 MPH (142 Km/h) with the Delorean DMC-12 and use the rewind feature

Reach 88 MPH (142 Km/h) with the Delorean DMC-12 and use the rewind feature Oahu Mindfulness: Stay in a Car meet car for 10 seconds or more

Stay in a Car meet car for 10 seconds or more Mistakes were made…: Use up the rewind feature fully 1 time

Use up the rewind feature fully 1 time Unholy Pizza: Perform a donut move around the pineapple shop

Perform a donut move around the pineapple shop Where’s down?: Chain two bike backflips while in the air and use fast fav with a plane, before reaching the ground.

Instead of hitting the road, why not stick around and check out even more of our handy The Crew Motorfest guides:

Article continues after ad

Is The Crew Motorfest coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will The Crew Motorfest be on Nintendo Switch? | The Crew Motorfest closed beta PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | How to sign up for The Crew Motorfest closed beta | The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonus & edition differences | The Crew Motorfest DLC guide | How to get The Crew Motorfest free trial | All cars in The Crew Motorfest: Every vehicle confirmed