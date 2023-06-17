F1 23 driver ratings: Best drivers, teams, overall ratings & more

Now that F1 23 is live, racing fans can now see how EA rates all the drivers in the world of Formula 1. Let’s go over the best drivers in this year’s game.

Fans of the Formula 1 can test their might against the real tracks and race as the pros in F1 23, Electronic Arts and Codemasters’ racing simulation title for the 2023 season.

Every year, the development team tweaks the ratings of each driver, in order to reflect real-world performance.

Now that F1 23 is out, we know have an idea as to which drivers EA and developer Codemasters regard as the best.

Ratings for the best drivers in F1 23

Here’s a look at the ratings for the ratings for the top ten drivers in F1 23.

Rank Name Team Overall Rating 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 94 t-2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 92 t-2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 92 t-4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 89 t-4 Lando Norris McLaren 89 t-4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 89 t-7 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 88 t-7 George Russell Mercedes 88 9 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 87 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 86

Max Verstappen, who’s won the Formula 1 one title in each of the last two seasons, is the top rated driver in F1 23 at 94 OVR. Verstappen is two points ahead of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso and seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton, both of whom are at 92 OVR.

Three drivers are tied at 89 OVR. McLaren’s Lando Norris is joined alongside Charles Leclerc and Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and young George Russell are tied for seventh at 88 OVR. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas is ninth in the overall ratings at 87 OVR, and Alpine’s Estaban Ocon rounds out the top ten at 86 OVR.

It’s important to note that the drivers ratings in F1 23 are subject to change throughout the year, as the 2023 Formula 1 season progresses.