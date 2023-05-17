F1 Manager 2023: Release window, platforms & more

F1 Manager is making a return for the 2023 season as F1 Manager 2023 is in the works from Frontier. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

At certain points over the last few years, Formula 1 fans have been able to live out their dream by tapping into their inner Christan Horner and Toto Wolff, directing their favorite F1 teams.

That has, for the most part, been in the F1 simulation games, but things got a little more in-depth during the 2022 season with F1 Manager. The much-hyped game allowed players to get deep into the nuts and bolts of running an F1 team as Team Principal, with everything down from the research and development of parts, scouting future drivers, and making a multitude of important in-race strategy calls.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, there were a few bumps in the road with regard to glitches – especially with tire management and DRS trains – but Frontier are returning with another installment as they’re launching F1 Manager 23. Here’s what you need to know.

In terms of a concrete release date, we don’t have one just yet. The devs have confirmed that F1 Manager 23 has a release window of Summer 2023, which is a pretty open one.

It would make sense to line it up with the in-season break of the ongoing Formula 1 season, which comes between the end of July and runs until August 27.

Article continues after ad

Last year’s game was released during this window last year – coming to consoles and PC on August 30 – so it would make plenty of sense to follow suit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Will F1 Manager 2023 be on PC & Console?

Just like last year’s game, F1 Manager 2023 will be released across a range of devices including on PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Once again, there will also be a console release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.

What teams can you manage in F1 Manager 2023?

While the mainline F1 games allow you to create your team for career mode, F1 Manager is still limited to the current crop of cars on the grid.

Article continues after ad

Each comes with its own unique level of difficulty and objectives. If you start as Red Bull, you’re going to be tasked with winning it all. Start with Williams and it’ll just be about getting into Q3 and potentially competing for points. There is something for everyone.

Red Bull

Ferrari

Mercedes

McLaren

Alfa Romeo

Alpha Tauri

Williams

Alpine

Aston Martin

Haas

Frontier You can challenge for pole position right away if you manage Red Bull or Ferrari.

Of course, all the tracks and race weekends from the ongoing Formula 1 season will be included in the game – including the brand-new Las Vegas track.

If there are any more changes to come, we’ll update this page. So, keep checking back for more!