Will The Crew Motorfest be on Nintendo Switch?

Ubisoft’s upcoming racing game, The Crew Motorfest has almost arrived but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the racing title will be on the portable console.

The Crew Motorfest is just around the corner and there’s a lot of content for racing fans to enjoy in the upcoming game. The latest entry in Ubisoft’s franchise is set to be the biggest yet, with a roster of over 600 vehicles to choose from, an exciting open world, and plenty of customization options.

The game’s setting is unique as well with the racing action taking place on Hawaii’s O’ahu island so players can look forward to some stunning scenery as they speed around the tracks.

If you’re eager to delve into The Crew Motorfest at launch you may be wondering if it will be available on the Nintendo Switch, so we’ve got you covered with the answer.

Ubisoft The Crew Motorfest is Ubisoft’s latest racing game.

Will The Crew Motorfest be coming to Nintendo Switch?

No, The Crew Motorfest won’t be coming to Nintendo Switch at launch.

Currently, the game is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Previous The Crew games also haven’t been available on Nintendo Switch either so it’s perhaps unsurprising that this is also the case with The Crew Motorfest.

While this may be disappointing to players who primarily use Nintendo’s hybrid console for gaming, there’s always a chance the game could come to the console in the future, especially as Ubisoft have had a handful of their games ported to the Switch in recent years – including titles from the Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance franchises.

We’ll be sure to update this page if Ubisoft shares any official news about The Crew Motorfest coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. In the meantime, why not check out more of our guides for the game below:

