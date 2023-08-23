The Crew Motorfest DLC guide

Outside of its vast array of content, we know that The Crew Motorfest DLC is in the works. Set to bolster the game’s already stellar showroom of vehicles, we’ve got the latest on extra, paid content coming to the racing title.

The Crew Motorfest is the third outing in the now-established racing franchise. Ubisoft has injected Motorfest with sunshine and sizzling temperatures courtesy of its Hawaiian setting, as well as a gargantuan garage of toys for users to play with.

There are over 600 vehicles to pick from, but that doesn’t seem to be enough apparently. The already announced Motorfest DLC suggests that this number is set to grow. Ubisoft’s plans would also imply that Motorfest is going to be a long-term project too.

With all that being said, let’s get behind the wheel and give you a tour of the game’s DLC plans.

The Crew Motorfest: Year 1 Pass details

We already know that Ubisoft is gearing up The Crew Motorfest DLC in the form of the Year 1 Pass. A traditional downloadable content model will allow players to pay a one-off fee to gain access to the year’s worth of content for the game.

To get you up to high speed, here’s everything included in the Year 1 Pass:

Year 1 Pass DLC featuring 25 cars & three at launch: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2023 – Launch Chevrolet Chevelle SS 1970 – Launch M4 Competition Coupe 2021 – Launch Nissan 240 SX (S14) – October 4 Nissan Z – October 4 Ferrari 308 GTS – November 8 Ferrari SF90 Stradale – November 8



So, after the first three cars are added at launch, users will, presumably, then, periodically get two new vehicles per month.

Do we know anything about The Crew Motorfest Year 2 Pass?

At this moment in time, Ubisoft has not discussed a Year 2 Pass for the game.

Based on historical data and indicating that this is the first pass, it would be safe to assume that a Year 2 Pass is more than likely on the way.

