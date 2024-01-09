The 5 best Funko Rewind Pops in 2024

Our guide to the most nostalgic and unique Funko Rewind Pops encapsulates retro magic through VHS-style packaging & rare alternate looks.

Funko embraces nostalgia by resurrecting beloved franchises in retro VHS-style packaging. The aptly dubbed “Rewind” series encapsulates the magic of 80s and 90s media in collectible form. Chase variation Pops with alternate looks further the fun.

1. The Lord of the Rings Rewind Sauron

Funko

Sauron brings iconic evil essence from Middle Earth in his flowing dark robe Funko form. On top of that, the Sauron collectible comes in VHS-inspired packaging with a matching character card! This figure also can net you a rare version of it, hidden in random boxes.

2. Back to the Future Rewind Doc Brown Funko Pop

Funko

Power up your DeLorean time machine and rewind into eccentric Doc Brown’s era. Pose the scientist alongside the distinct VHS-styled case. The bonus chase depicts Doc wearing his special brain-boosting helmet!

3. Rewind Scooby-Doo Funko Pop

Funko

Lazy, sloppy Scooby-Doo arrives prepared to sniff out snacks and clues with equal enthusiasm. The nostalgic packaging mirrors discovering an old recorded episode to revisit Mystery Inc. adventures with and the Pop comes with a matching character card. Unmask the Creeper chase! in one out of six chances of securing the chase variant.

4. Rewind Buzz Lightyear! Funko Pop

Funko

Buzz Lightyear bravely goes to cheat plastic degradation in his signature spacesuit style. The throwback theming perfectly encapsulates the earliest Toy Story VHS. Try your luck to obtain a helmetless chase Buzz!

5. Rewind Batman Funko Pop

Funko

No laughing matter when Batman spreads his vengeful plastic wings to protect Gotham City citizens. The Pop comes with VHS-inspired packaging and with a matching character card! But that’s not it! There is a chance you can find an Evil Batman as the chase variant.

The Rewind line features something for all pop culture fans. Chase variants with alternate looks add an extra layer of surprise. For those seeking figures that spark sweet memories of the 80s and 90s, look no further than these playful vinyl capsules of timeless media moments.

