Grab this Funko Rewind Sauron figure & you could get a super-rare variant

Bring the mighty Sauron Funko figure home with retro VHS-style packaging – the chase variant includes the menacing Eye!

Fantasy fans and Funko collectors can bring home one of fiction’s most formidable villains in cute form with the new Rewind Sauron vinyl figure. Part of Funko’s Lord of the Rings lineup, this Pop Culture recreation of the Dark Lord Sauron himself makes a distinctive, affordably priced addition to any Tolkien memorabilia collection.

Standing 3.7 inches tall, the wide-eyed take on the Deceiver captured in iconic Funko fashion wears his chilling armor. The figure comes encased inside retro-style VHS packaging, adding a creative, nostalgic twist.

An included character card profiles the mighty Sauron, providing insights into his twisted motivations and dark influence over Middle Earth.

Add a dark lord to your collection

Funko

While the standard figure offers classic Pop appeal, savvy collectors will be hunting for the rare chase variant, which features the menacing, ever-watchful Eye of Sauron in the hands of the armored villain. The chase figure provides an alternate way to showcase Sauron’s presence and spine-tingling aesthetic.

Whether decorating a desk cubicle to exhibit fandom or completing a Lord of the Rings set, this cute yet creepy vinyl figure captures one of fantasy’s most notorious baddies.

Now both casual and devoted Tolkien enthusiasts can amass their own Fellowship – heroes and villains alike – through an expanding Funko Pop catalog bringing Middle Earth’s most storied personalities to vivid life in collectible form.

