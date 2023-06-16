Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma officially renewed for second season despite backlash

HBO’s animated Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma has been renewed for a second season, despite the first batch of episodes receiving negative reviews.

The Scooby-Doo franchise has been a fan favorite since its first debut in 1969. However, HBO’s animated spinoff Velma didn’t hit the mark for many.

The first season currently holds a 7% audience rating on rotten tomatoes, with viewers criticizing its shallow humor, problematic politics, and one-dimensional characters.

However, the R-rated show has officially been renewed for a second season, as first reported by Variety.

Article continues after ad

Set in an alternate universe, Velma serves as an origin story for the titular gang. Pitched as a “love quadrangle”, the show follows Velma Dinkley as she navigates high school and attempts to solve the disappearance of her mother.

However, Mindy Kaling’s reimagined version of the character has been labeled more selfish than her previous counterparts. Many fans struggled to root for the character in season 1.

“With the only similarity being the names of some characters, this series is in no way loyal to the franchise,” one viewer posted in a review on Metacritic.

Article continues after ad

HBO: Velma Velma has been renewed for a second season amidst backlash

Nonetheless, the studio is going forward with a second season, expected to air in 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While there isn’t any news on what this new season will encompass yet, it can be assumed that the gang will reunite to solve another mystery. Especially after the first season ended on a cliffhanger.

Whether the characters will be able to escape their monolithic portrayals and overcome their complicated relationships is to be determined. Though it seems some Scooby-Doo fans will not be tuning in to find out.

Article continues after ad

“We won’t be watching,” one person tweeted.

As we learn more news on the upcoming season, we’ll be sure to update you here.