Ruh-roh, the LEGO Scooby-Doo sets have retired! Like, don’t freak out man! We’ve found where to buy them, so you’ll be able to make a Scooby fan’s Day this holiday season.

We normally associate LEGO with the fantastic Star Wars sets or massive Marvel creations they have to offer. Rarely does LEGO delve into cartoons, outside of The Simpsons, only one other has truly received the LEGO treatment: Scooby Dooby Doo.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, we missed the bus, or should we say mystery van, when these sets were initially released. Thankfully, we’ve found where to buy them on Amazon in time for the holidays.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy LEGO Scooby-Doo sets

It’s hard to get your hands on LEGO Scooby-Doo sets these days, so we’ll be looking at resellers, specifically through Amazon, where you will have significant buyer protection at the risk of spending more on retired sets.

LEGO Scooby-Doo The Mystery Machine – 75902

Starting strong is the iconic vehicle of Scooby and the gang, the Mystery Machine. This set contains 301 pieces making up the van and a “haunted” tree and features four minifigures of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, and a “Zombie.”

Article continues after ad

LEGO Scooby-Doo Mystery Mansion – 75904

The largest set in the LEGO Scooby-Doo line is the Mystery Mansion, which comes in at 860 pieces, making up the dilapidated mansion, tall clocktower, a living plant inside a greenhouse that looks like it should be in a Broadway play, and a getaway motorcycle with sidecar.

Article continues after ad

The Mystery Mansion comes with a large minifigure cast of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, and Daphne from the gang. Also tagging along are a Black Knight, Vampire, and Ghost. All of them have reversible heads revealing they’re all just crooks in costumes.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

LEGO Scooby-Doo Haunted Lighthouse – 75903

Next up, causing a splash is the Haunted Lighthouse set, which contains 437 Pieces making up the lighthouse, the skull-shaped rock edge it rests on, and a Mystery Gang-branded boat. The set features five minifigures: Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, a Swamp Creature, and the Lighthouse Keeper.

LEGO Scooby-Doo Mystery Plane Adventures – 75901

Who thought it was a good idea to let a dog fly a plane? Apparently, it was Shaggy! This set contains 128 pieces and features three minifigures of Shaggy, Scooby, and the Headless Horseman, who come with a reversible head to reveal the creep in the costume.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Scooby-Doo Mummy Museum Mystery – 75900

It’s time for some classic Scooby-Doo action in the Mummy Museum Mystery. This set contains 110 pieces making up the mummy exhibit and features three minifigures of Shaggy, Scooby, and a rudely awakened mummy.

LEGO Dimensions Scooby-Doo Team Pack – 71206

This one may just be for the collectors. The LEGO Dimensions Scooby-Doo Team Pack contains minifigures of Shaggy and Scooby as well as small builds of the Mystery Machine and Scooby Snack, which allows all of them to become playable in the LEGO Dimensions game.

Article continues after ad

Those are all of the LEGO Scooby-Doo sets released so far. We hope that LEGO will be open to new sets in the future, possibly based on the classic Scooby-Doo cartoons and films. Only time will tell. For now check out the live-action Shaggy actor getting up to some sketchy stuff in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.