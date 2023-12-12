Where to buy Harley Quinn Funko Pop figures: The Joker, Poison Ivy & more

Funko’s Harley Quinn Pop! figures capture the animated series’ eccentric style of the Joker, Harley, Poison Ivy, and more chaos-loving characters.

DC’s animated series Harley Quinn brings Gotham City’s most deranged personalities to vivid life. Now Funko Pop! immortalizes these agents of chaos in vinyl form to menace fan collections.

From the Joker sporting his signature smile to Poison Ivy ready to spread mayhem, these sculpted figures distill signature details into iconic Funko form.

Pop! The Joker

Amazon

As Harley’s partner in crime, the dapper yet demented Joker joins the fun. His purple suit pops against pale skin and green hair, with one hand casually holding his lapel. Place him pursuing sinister schemes – or concocting cosplay group poses.

Pop! Harley Quinn

Amazon

Never far from the Joker’s side, Harley’s irrepressible spirit shines through. Red and black jester outfit with cheeky pigtails? Check. Big mallet for mayhem? Add her cartoonish charm with this killer Funko figure.

Pop! Dr. Psycho

Amazon

Baldpate rippling with psychic force lines, this mind-controlling villain aims to twist heroes’ thoughts. Telekinetic hands extend for manipulative maneuvers across amusing vignettes, and has a place in any Funko Pop! collection.

Pop! Poison Ivy

Amazon

In her signature leafy pants and black jacket, Gotham’s resident eco-terrorist looks perfectly poisonous. What could she and Harley cook up together? You’ll have to watch the series for that. Until then, make sure she’s firmly placed on your shelf alongside her partner in crime.

Pop! Frank the Plant

Amazon

Ivy’s monstrous plant pet Frank towers with jagged jaws agape, eager to consume. But, this Funko Form takes some bite out of the design, making Frank look more friendly than some of his other forms.

Harley Quinn’s animated realm brims with possibilities, from the Joker’s smiles to Poison Ivy’s schemes. These Funko Pop! incarnations encapsulate essential traits in cute diminished form, awaiting fan inspiration. Will you heed chaos’ call and collect them all?

