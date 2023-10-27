The new Loki episode features a funny homage to 1980s classic Back to the Future – did you spot it?

Season 2 Episode 4 of Loki has action, drama, and one of the great cliffhanger endings in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can read our review of the instalment – which is titled ‘Heart of the TVA’ – here. While we speculate about what those final few moments of the episode might mean here.

But there’s also a fun reference to Back to the Future early in proceedings, as we’ll explain…

Did you spot this Back to the Future reference in the latest Loki?

Around 10 minutes into the latest Loki, Ouroboros – aka OB – is star-struck when he meets Victor Timely. They excitedly sign each other’s TVA manuals. Then OB shows Victor, Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie something he has made.

Wheeling out a seriously impressive piece of kit which will help explain his plan to fix their time-travel problems, OB says: “Here’s a model I mocked up of the Loom. Forgive the shoddy and slapdash work. It’s not to scale. I only got one coat of paint on there. I haven’t been able to carve out figures to represent all of us. I’m honestly embarrassed that Victor’s here to see it.”

Universal Pictures Doc Brown shows his amazing model to Mary McFly in Back to the Future.

Mobius tells him he’s being a little too hard on himself, as the model is obviously amazing. All of which harks back to a scene that’s around 70 minutes into Back to the Future, when Doc Brown unveils a seriously impressive piece of kit, to help explain his plan to fix Marty McFly’s time-travel problem.

“Please excuse the crudity of this model,” Doc says to Marty. “I didn’t have time to built it to scale or to paint it.” And much like Mobius, an impressed Marty reassures his friend, telling Doc Brown, “It’s good,” while patting him on the back.

Making the Loki scene a nice callback to maybe the greatest time-travel story of them all. This is’t the first time the MCU has referenced BTTF either, as Scott Lang somewhat controversially calls the movie’s plot “a bunch of bullsh*t” in Avengers: Endgame (see above clip).

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

