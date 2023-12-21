How to make your own custom Funko Pop with AI

Microsoft Image Creator allows users to create a custom Funko Pop figure with the power of artificial intelligence. Here is how to fill out the form and start making your own imaginary Funko Pops.

Image Creator is an AI-based image generator powered by Microsoft. It intends to allow people to create images based on specific lines of text with references pulled from the internet.

The tool started gaining popularity when multiple users on Twitter began creating Funko Pop versions of themselves and sharing them on the platform. Unlike other AI-generated image sites, Image Creator is free for those with a Microsoft account.

Funko Pop has its own customization tool that allows users to create custom figures for purchase, but it is not as detailed as the Image Creator’s renditions. It’s important to note that AI-created Funko Pops can not be purchased physically and are purely for fun.

How to use Microsoft Image Creator to make a Funko Pop

The Image Creator lets users create their own templates to generate images. One member made a template that allows users to fill out different descriptors about the Funko Pop, which will be added to the final product. Descriptions like what the figure is holding or wearing and the text on the outside of the box.

After filling out the nine different descriptor boxes, the user can hit ‘Generate’ to create their Funko Pop. Returning and re-generating with the same prompts will create a different version of the Funko Pop.

Once created, these AI-generated Funko Pops can be shared with others by the ‘share’ button or by saving the image and sharing it that way.

Real custom Funko Pops can be created via the ‘Pop Yourself’ link on their website. While the opinions for customizations are much more limited than the AI version, they are officially licensed Funko Pops, which users can purchase and get their hands on.

