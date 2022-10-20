What happens to Batman in Gotham Knights intro?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Where is Batman in Gotham Knights and what happens to him? The Dark Knight returns in WB Games Montréal’s fresh DC Comics adventure. Here’s what you need to know about Batman’s role in Gotham Knights.

WB Games Montréal’s take on the Batman mythos signals a new era for players everywhere. Gotham Knights is a completely fresh adventure, separated from Rocksteady’s acclaimed Arkham franchise.

You’ll meet a new version of Bruce Wayne and his rogue gallery as you unravel Gotham’s deadliest mystery yet. However, Batman’s role in the story will have players talking for months.

If you’re eager to find out how Batman fits into the game, we’ve got you covered.

Spoilers ahead…

Where is Batman in Gotham Knights?

According to the game’s official prequel comic series, Gilded City, Batman is attempting to save Gotham from a devastating virus. The series is similar to that of the Contagion arc, which sees Ra’s al Ghul unleash ‘The Clench’ on Gothamites.

DC Comics Batman’s suit takes influences Greg Capullo’s Rebirth series.

With help from the Bat-Family, Gilden City also explores how the Court of Owls fits into this version of Gotham’s history. Clues in the Batcave indicate that Bruce has already battled the Riddler and the Joker over the years. You’ll also see the appearance of the Dinosaur retained from the defeat of criminal Stephen Chase.

Batman’s efforts to protect the city in this instance, however, would be short-lived.

How does Batman die in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights doesn’t waste any time in its opening moments. The game’s prologue finds Batman in the Batcave, during a brutal battle against Ra’s al Ghul. It’s a rare moment of vulnerability for the Caped Crusader, as he is almost beaten to a pulp. The League of Shadows is back to take over Gotham’s streets.

Warner Brother Montréal Batman unleashes the Code Black protocol, containing vital information for his allies.

Despite Batman’s efforts to assemble his allies – it’s too late. Ra’s al Ghul is too powerful to defeat with his bare hands alone. In an effort to take down Ra’s al Ghul once and for all, Batman activates his Code Black protocol. The protocol is a contingency plan in the event of Batman’s death.

The Batcave is blown to smithereens as Batman sets off an array of bombs, burying himself and Ra’s al Ghul in the process. Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing collect remnants of Batman’s costume amid the debris. Now it’s time to get to work.

Can you play as Batman in Gotham Knights?

You won’t be able to play as Batman in any part of the game. Instead, you can interact with an AI version of him in the game’s training modules.

And that’s all you need about Batman’s whereabouts in Gotham Knights. Don’t forget to check out our other guides for the latest Batman adventure.