Best gaming Funko Pop figures in 2023

We’re rounding up only the best gaming Funko Pop figures available this year.

If you’re in the market for the best gaming Funko Pop figures then you’re in the right place. In 2023, there’s a wealth of options in the wider video game landscape in terms of which iconic characters are represented. That means everything from modern franchises from Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2 to classic characters from the industry’s older veterans.

That’s what’s most exciting about the best gaming Funko Pop figures, because no matter the console you play on, or the games you enjoy, there’s something for you here. Below, we’ve done our best to provide an encompassing selection of top options across established series to suit all preferences.

Funko Pop Pokemon – Pikachu

Funko

The best Nintendo Funko Pop

Nintendo franchises don’t get more iconic than Pokemon, and few characters are as well-known as Pikachu. The yellow electric mouse-like creature is the most recognizable thing about the franchise and now he’s available as a Funko Pop. The larger head and black beady eyes work well with this design as his ears and tail mean he is still very familiar. What’s more, he’s one of the more affordable models as well, coming in around the $13 mark.

Funko Pop Halo – Master Chief

Funko

The best Xbox Funko Pop

Master Chief is the poster boy for the Xbox brand and his helmeted design lends well to the Funko Pop formula. That’s because his helmet gives him a more distinct look than the regular black beady eyes these things usually have. This Halo Infinite edition version features John-117 in his trademark green power armor and is equipped with the MA40 assault rifle. Coming in around the $16 mark, this is one of the better-priced gaming Pop Vinyls, too.

Funko Pop PlayStation – Jin Sakai

Funko

The best PlayStation Funko Pop

A newer hero in the PlayStation exclusives catalog, Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima has quickly become a fan favorite. The Japanese former samurai has quickly become one of the most popular Sony protagonists and the Funko Pop certainly does him justice. This version of him features black armor with gold accents in the headband and teeth of the Samurai mask. Also, he sports his katana which looks great, too. He’s one of the pricier Funko gaming options, hovering around the $35 mark, but we think it’s more than justified given the detailing.

Funko Pop – Sonic the Hedgehog

Funko

The best retro gaming Funko Pop

Sonic the Hedgehog has had a recent resurgence with the launches of Sonic Superstars and Sonic Frontiers recently, as the blue blur is back to his platforming greatness. This Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop is based on his modern design and comes complete with a green chaos emerald in hand. The manufacturers made a wise choice by opting for black eyes instead of green, too, so it serves as a way to keep classic and newer fans happy.

Funko Pop Minecraft – Creeper

Funko

The best Minecraft Funko Pop

The simplistic aesthetics of Minecraft and the design ethos of Funko Pop go hand in hand with some of the nicer renditions of characters from the blocky survival title. What list would be complete without the Creeper, the staple antagonist and mascot for the building simulation? This Funko rendition has the looks you would hope to find combined with the ability to free stand thanks to its squared feet.

Funko Pop Assassin’s Creed – Eivor

Funko

The best Assassin’s Creed Funko Pop

While there have been many Assassin’s Creed Funko Pops released over the years, the Eivor one takes the top spot in our roundup. This is due to its significantly cheaper price, better availability, and a higher level of detail when compared to prior releases. Male Eivor is rocking his braided blonde locks, blue war paint, his father’s axe, and Nordic-inspired Viking / assassin robes all for around $14.

Funko Pop Fortnite – The Scientist

Funko

The best Fortnite Funko Pop

The Scientist is a legendary outfit in Fortnite and this Funko Pop goes a long way to demonstrate exactly why. Clad in red and black with its bulky high-tech armor, it’s an excellent reward for going the extra mile in the ultra-popular battle royale. Why not display your achievement like a trophy with this awesome Funko Pop version? Other excellent Fortnite Funko Pops include TNTina, Brite Bomber, and Ultima Knight.

Funko Pop Overwatch 2 – Winston

Funko

The best Overwatch 2 Funko Pop

Overwatch 2 is an incredibly colorful and vibrant title and the Funko Pop adaptations are no exception. There are many awesome options out there, but Winston takes the win in our book. That’s because his larger, chunkier design gives him a unique look with his helmet, glasses, and beard on a wider head looking the part. He’s well-priced under the $20 mark, too. However, there are some other excellent Funkos in the range as well, such as Lucio, Sigma, and Junker Queen.

Funko Pop Apex Legends – Bloodhound

Funko

The best Apex Legends Funko Pop

There are many excellent Apex Legends Funko Pop vinyls but we think that Bloodhound is the best of the lot. Not only are they rocking a detailed mask and the all-over gille-suit mesh armor, but their goggles are also accounted for, too. It also happens to be one of the more affordable options in the line at around the $13 mark. Equally strong are the Funko Pop vinyl for Bangalore, and Wraith for the trio squad.

What are Funko Pop Games figurines?

Funko Pop Games vinyl figures are those that are based on video game characters from classic characters to more modern offerings.