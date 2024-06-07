Palworld Sakurajima update revealed during Summer Game Fest 2024

Amid many exciting updates during Summer Game Fest 2024, players were surprised with the news of the Palworld Sakurajima update, which will be released this summer.

Palword, though met with controversy for similarities to Pokemon, has become a staple game for many sandbox adventurers. While the early access status of the title has limited the amount of time that can be spent exploring the world, fans are eager to jump back in, and this update is the perfect motivation.

Palworld has revealed the next step in development during Summer Game Fest 2024. The update will go live on June 27, 2024.

The Sakurajima update will include new creatures to catch and areas to explore, which players can see in the official trailer that aired during the showcase. A new island with a beautiful, Japanese theme will also be available once the update goes live.

Article continues after ad

New raids, subspecies, and crafting recipes were teased, giving players plenty of new ways to spruce up their living areas. The fresh content will be a relief to those who played the game heavily following early access release, and provide hours of new Pal-filled adventures.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, many new species of Pals were shown in habitats throughout the trailer, with a ghost theme dominating the designs. The new Pals may also come with new attacks and abilities, which would help diversify combat.

Content creators who want to dive into the action early can apply on Palworld’s website to pre-play the Sakurajima update. Unfortunately, this is the only way to obtain early access to the new content.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, players can play Palworld on PC via Steam or Xbox Game Pass, and on console via Xbox One and Xbox X|S. With only a few weeks to brush up, it’s the perfect time to jump into a new save, revamp bases, and prep for new adventures before the update drops at the end of the month.