Harry Potter Quidditch Champions officially gets release date

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions has finally been given a release date just over a year after its announcement.

After the success of Hogwarts Legacy, Portkey Games were quick to announce the development of the game that looks to bring the Wizarding World’s favorite sport to players’ homes.

And now, eager fans won’t have to wait very long as a new trailer at Summer Games Fest has given us an official release date of September 3, 2024.

Beyond the release date, the Quidditch Champions also gave us a look at the style of the game’s graphics, which look to be similar to that of Fortnite or Dauntless.

Article continues after ad

We saw iconic characters from the books and movies competing against one another on their brooms. Based on the footage, players can expect to compete as both their favorite House from Hogwarts, as well as different countries.

While no official gameplay was shown, the trailer does seem to indicate that every aspect of a Quidditch match will be in the game. One moment from the trailer does seem to show teams competing in what appears to be the Quidditch World Cup.

Article continues after ad

A playtest last year also gave some lucky fans a taste of what to expect from the game, with the ability to control multiple different positions during a match. What they are changing after this test remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

This could indicate that the game will have seasons for people to play through, with the goal of reaching the championship at the end. It’s also possible that there could be different leagues.

Portkey games

This won’t be the first game based on the fictional sport, as Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup was released in 2003. That game also featured both school Houses and country teams being playable.

Now, after 21 years, Harry Potter fans can look forward to mounting their brooms once more as Quidditch Champions is set to release on September 3 on PC, Xbox Series, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.