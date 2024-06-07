Sonic x Shadow Generations new gameplay trailer reveals release date

A release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations has been revealed at Summer Game Fest, along with a new trailer to show off some gameplay from the upcoming remaster and the box art.

An enhanced remaster of a 2011 game, this updated game will feature improved graphics and extra levels that feature Shadow the Hedgehog. It was originally announced as part of a PlayStation State of Play in January.

Fans can get ready to dive back into this remaster as Sonic x Shadow Generations is set for release on October 25, 2024.

The trailer was shown off at Summer Game Fest, where it gave players a glimpse at the gameplay they can expect from it. The action pact trailer was filled with glimpses of what players can expect when they jump into the title.

It shows off the on-rails feel of the classic Sonic games, with the titular hedgehog running at blistering speeds through various locales and tracks.

There were also some shots of Shadow’s levels, which appear to feature much more industrialized settings.

The original Sonic Generations was released back in 2011 and was received generally well. It featured a story of two versions of Sonic, called Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic, working together to thwart Doctor Eggman, as usual.

This remaster will bring that story back to life, with an updated feel, while also releasing a new campaign featuring Shadow to go along with it.

Sega

The box art for the game was also shown off, which features both variants of Sonic, as well as Shadow looking poised to take off running. This box art reveal also reveals a pre-order bonus of Geraldo Robotnik’s journal detailing Shadow’s creation, along with a Sonic Adventures skin for the game.

Fans can pre-order the game right now, as Sonic x Shadow Generations will officially release on October 25 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.