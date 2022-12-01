Street Fighter 6 beta sign-up: Start date, characters, stages & more

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know to gain early access.

The second Street Fighter closed beta will enable players to jump back into the adrenaline-fueled brawler, enabling entrants to flex their skills in online battles. There’s also the addition of cross-play and ranked matches – two areas that will prove popular amongst Street Fighter fans.

So, if you wish to begin learning those game-winning combos or just wish to see how the game plays when compared to other titles in the series, then our Street Fighter 6 closed beta guide will help you gain access.

Contents

Street Fighter 6 closed beta release date

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta release date starts December 16 and ends on December 19, so make sure you sign up before the dates shown above.

How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta

Capcom The second Street Fighter 6 closed beta is nearly here.

In order to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta official page

Click the ‘ Apply for the closed beta tes t’ button.

Create a Capcom ID and link it to your platform account.

Sign into your account using your Capcom ID.

Answer the questions on the form.

Select your desired platform.

It’s important to note that access to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta is handled via lottery and not on a first-come, first-served basis. If you don’t manage to get access this time, then simply try again in the future.

Additionally, players that participated in the first Street Fighter 6 closed beta will be able to continue playing in the second closed beta test.

Street Fighter 6 closed beta character roster

There are a total of eight playable characters in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. You can see all of the fighters below:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

If you’re planning to purchase Street Fighter 6, then trying out these characters will certainly help give you an advantage before the game’s official release date.

Street Fighter 6 closed beta stages

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta will feature six stages for players to fight it out on. These are as follows:

Metro City Downtown

Genbu Temple

Carrier Byron Taylor

Tian Hong Yuan

The Macho Ring

Training Ring

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test. Make sure you check out our Street Fighter page for all the latest news and updates.