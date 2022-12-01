Street Fighter 6 beta sign-up: Start date, characters, stages & more

Wondering how to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know to gain early access.
The second Street Fighter closed beta will enable players to jump back into the adrenaline-fueled brawler, enabling entrants to flex their skills in online battles. There’s also the addition of cross-play and ranked matches – two areas that will prove popular amongst Street Fighter fans.
So, if you wish to begin learning those game-winning combos or just wish to see how the game plays when compared to other titles in the series, then our Street Fighter 6 closed beta guide will help you gain access.
Contents
- Street Fighter 6 beta release date
- How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 beta
- Street Fighter 6 beta character roster
- Street Fighter 6 beta stages
Street Fighter 6 closed beta release date
The Street Fighter 6 closed beta release date starts December 16 and ends on December 19, so make sure you sign up before the dates shown above.
How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta
In order to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta, simply follow the steps outlined below:
- Head over to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta official page.
- Click the ‘Apply for the closed beta test’ button.
- Create a Capcom ID and link it to your platform account.
- Sign into your account using your Capcom ID.
- Answer the questions on the form.
- Select your desired platform.
It’s important to note that access to the Street Fighter 6 closed beta is handled via lottery and not on a first-come, first-served basis. If you don’t manage to get access this time, then simply try again in the future.
Additionally, players that participated in the first Street Fighter 6 closed beta will be able to continue playing in the second closed beta test.
Street Fighter 6 closed beta character roster
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
There are a total of eight playable characters in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. You can see all of the fighters below:
If you’re planning to purchase Street Fighter 6, then trying out these characters will certainly help give you an advantage before the game’s official release date.
Street Fighter 6 closed beta stages
The Street Fighter 6 closed beta will feature six stages for players to fight it out on. These are as follows:
- Metro City Downtown
- Genbu Temple
- Carrier Byron Taylor
- Tian Hong Yuan
- The Macho Ring
- Training Ring
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test. Make sure you check out our Street Fighter page for all the latest news and updates.